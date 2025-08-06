Sunriver Music Festival Features Acclaimed Cellist Mark Kosower with the Festival Orchestra

(Mark Kosower)

Sunriver Music Festival continues with the 2025 season Thursday, August 7 at 7:30pm at the historic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend. Renowned cellist Mark Kosower performs with the Festival Orchestra, conducted by Brett Mitchell.

Sunriver Music Festival commenced last weekend with a spectacular opening night followed by the ever-popular Pops Concert. The Festival continues on August 7 with a concert featuring different takes on what “classical” music is. Pulitzer prize-winning American composer William Bolcom’s “Commedia for (Almost) 18th-Century Orchestra” is witty and bold, followed by cellist Mark Kosower featured in Tchaikovsky’s beloved Rococo Variations. The second half opens with four famous minutes by Mozart: his Overture from The Marriage of Figaro, and the evening closes with Stravinsky’s brilliantly neoclassical Danses Concertantes.

Described as “a virtuoso of staggering prowess,” cellist Mark Kosower is a consummate artist, equally known around the world as a recitalist, concerto soloist, and as a much-admired and sought-after chamber musician. A modern player with a signature sound and distinctive style of playing, Kosower embodies the concept of the complete musician. He is principal cello of The Cleveland Orchestra and founded the Bach for Humanity which aimed to bring people of diverse socioeconomic backgrounds together through presentations of Bach’s music.

“An exceptionally intelligent and sensitive cellist.” ~ Chicago Tribune

CONCERT II: THE CLASSICAL TRADITION

Thursday, August 7 at 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

Festival Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor | Mark Kosower, cello

WILLIAM BOLCOM Commedia for (Almost) 18th-Century Orchestra

TCHAIKOVSKY Variations on a Rococo Theme

MOZART Overture to The Marriage of Figaro

STRAVINSKY Danses Concertantes

All ticketholders are invited to a pre-concert talk with Maestro Brett Mitchell and Mark Kosower from 6:30-7pm.

Sunriver Music Festival’s 2025 season opened August 2 at the Tower Theatre in Bend and closes August 13 at Sunriver Resort’s Great Hall. Featured artists include pianist Stewart Goodyear, cellist Mark Kosower, Festival concertmaster Yi Zhao and Vitaly Starikov, 2025 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Medalist. The August 13 season finale concert is sold out and waitlisted, but tickets are available for the other performances, including the solo piano concert featuring Vitaly Starikov.

Tickets for the August 7 concert start at $45. Patrons age 25 and under can purchase tickets for $25. Call 541-593-9310 to order.

For details and tickets, visit sunrivermusic.org.

Sunriver Music Festival is a year-round nonprofit presenting world-class orchestral performances and supporting music education throughout Central Oregon. Through a commitment to excellence, collaboration and innovation, the Festival seeks to foster a lifelong love of classical music in its many diverse forms.

sunrivermusic.org