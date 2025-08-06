(Photo courtesy of Meadow Sky Productions)

Adapted from the first book of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson series, The Lightning Thief, this high-energy musical is sure to electrify audiences of all ages. Join Percy Jackson on his quest to discover the truth about his origins and himself while discovering new friends and new dangers.

Percy Jackson had only known trouble, bouncing from school to school due to confusing misunderstandings and mishaps. One particularly bad day, he finally discovers the truth: the Greek gods are real, and he himself is a half-blood; a child of one of the Greek pantheon. After mythological monsters kidnap his mom and nearly kill him, Percy finds himself at Camp Half-Blood, a summer camp for half-blood demi-god kids like himself. Percy reunites with school-friend Grover, a Satyr, and makes many new friends including Annabeth and Luke at camp, and what follows next is an emotional, raucous journey full of friendships, quests, betrayals, prophecies, adventure and so much more.

Meadow Sky Productions is proudly continuing their commitment to pay their directing team, actors and backstage crew. Thank you to our local community for making this possible!

Central Oregon audiences of all ages are invited to join us at Camp Half-Blood this summer!

Show Dates

(doors open 30 minutes before show):

August 14 // 7pm

August 15 // 7pm

August 16 // 2pm

August 21 // 7pm

August 22 // 7pm

August 23 // 2pm and 7pm

August 24 // 3pm

Venue: High Desert Music Hall, Redmond

Run Time: Just over 2 hours with intermission

Ticket Price: $30 Seats are limited to 200 per performance

Tickets: meadowskyproductions.com/purchase-tickets

Group pricing available for groups larger than ten. Email meadowskyproductions@gmail.com to discuss options.

Concessions and beverages available for purchase.

Credits:

The Lightning Thief – The Percy Jackson Musical

Book by Joe Tracz Music & Lyrics by Rob Rokicki

Adapted from the book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan

The Lightning Thief is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals, concordtheatricals.com. Originally commissioned, created and produced Off Broadway by TheaterWorksUSA.

meadowskyproductions.com