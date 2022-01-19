Sunriver Music Festival Offers Call to Artists

Sunriver Music Festival invites a Central Oregon artist to create the commemorative 45th season poster.

“For over four decades we have showcased some of the most accomplished artists in the region and the collaboration is a beautiful experience for all involved,” explains Executive Director Meagan Iverson.

Artist Kenneth Marunowski, 2018 poster artist, agrees. “Signing the gorgeous prints made from my image, and attending two of the brilliant Festival concerts was an absolute delight. During this exciting moment in my artistic life, I truly felt connected to the Sunriver community and like something of a star.”

Sharon Engel, 2017 poster artist, shares similar thoughts. “Working with such a professional team to create the Sunriver Music Festival poster was a wonderful experience. I had the fun of painting the image, they made it into a beautiful poster for a great venue.”

David Kreitzer, poster artist for 2020-2021: “To have my art be chosen, and to be on the cover of the Sunriver Magazine as well, was a great ‘Welcome to Central Oregon’ gift. Sunriver Music Festival was very supportive and I was pleased to be a part of it!”

Here’s your opportunity to join the ranks of these and other esteemed artists by submitting your artwork to the selection committee, which is comprised of a jury of accomplished artists from the Artists Gallery Sunriver.

The only requirement on medium and size is that it is able to be reproduced successfully into an 18×24 poster. Works larger than 18×24 are not recommended. You can view past posters at sunrivermusic.org and at the Festival office in the Village at Sunriver, Building 13.

Artist Benefits:

Expert reproduction and printing of the original artwork ensures staying true to the artist’s colors and medium.

300 posters are displayed on storefronts all over Bend, Sisters, Redmond and Sunriver.

Posters are sold at the Sunriver Music Festival office and select galleries and shops in Sunriver and Bend.

A press release published in multiple local publications (Cascade A&E, Bend Bulletin, Sunriver Scene and others) with artist’s photo, bio and artwork.

A full page article about the artist in the Sunriver Music Festival summer program book.

The selected artwork is featured on the front cover of the Festival’s summer program book, the annual ticket brochure, notecards, audio CDs and more. The brochure is mailed to over 5,500 Festival patrons and Central Oregon residents and visitors. The notecards are used by the Festival as invitations, thank you notes, gifts and are also available for purchase at the Festival office.

A framed poster is gifted to every Festival sponsor, which often ends up on office walls all over Central Oregon and beyond.

The original work of art is custom framed by Eastlake Framing and auctioned at Festival Faire, the Festival’s premier fundraiser.

Deadline is February 28

Please contact the Festival as soon as possible if you are considering submitting art for consideration. Final submission must be received by February 28. The chosen artwork is considered a donation to the Sunriver Music Festival; all other submissions will be available for pick-up by early March.

For more information visit sunrivermusic.org , email information@sunrivermusic.org or call 541-593-1084.