The Tower Theatre & Project Recover Presents To What Remains

To What Remains is the story of Project Recover, a small team of accomplished scientists, oceanographers, archaeologists, historians, researchers and military veterans who have dedicated their lives to scouring the depths of the ocean and the farthest corners of the earth, to search for, recover and repatriate the remains of the more than 80,000 Americans missing in action since WWII.

While the search for a single crash site can require years of effort, the Project Recover team members are fueled by the sense of purpose that comes from identifying the remains of Americans who gave their lives in service, returning those remains to their proper home and bringing closure to families who had nothing more than a picture on a mantle, vague memories passed down from prior generations and unanswered questions.

The Tower Theatre is offering a $5 discount on tickets for all Military Veterans and Active Duty personnel. Use the code THANKYOU when purchasing tickets.

Watch the trailer here: youtube.com/watch .

January 20, 7:30pm. Purchase tickets here: towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/to-what-remains-project-recover .