Sunriver Music Festival Selects Artwork by Robert Allan Hooper for 2024 Season Materials

(Photos courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Sunriver Music Festival has selected Robert Allan Hooper’s Twilight Glow as its poster artwork for 2024.

Each year, the Festival features an artist local to Central Oregon for the season’s poster. Artists were invited to submit their artwork for consideration and a jury of professional artists from the Artist’s Gallery Sunriver assists in making the final selection. Hooper’s original acrylic on canvas, 18×24, custom-framed by Eastlake Framing, will be auctioned at the Raise the Baton fundraiser on July 14. Details and tickets at sunrivermusic.org.

Fine art quality reproductions of this work will also grace the cover of the brochure and program book for the 47th season of the summer festival. Posters are available for $25 ($30 shipped). Framed posters are $85. Notecards with Festival art are $30 for a pack of 10. All merchandise is available at the Sunriver Music Festival office. Call 541.593.1084 or email information@sunrivermusic.org to purchase posters.

About Robert Allan Hooper

In the artist’s words:

“I was born in 1942 in British Columbia, the last of four sons to my wonderful parents. We were raised being taught to love the beauty of nature. My mother was an artist, who saw in me my interest in art. When I was eight years old, she sacrificed to get me three months of lessons.

At age 13, we moved to Southern California. I made a friend, who is my best friend to this day. We loved to hike, ride bikes and camp. We loved the beauty of the mountains, orange groves and desert, which all we had to do was step out our door to see. Over the years, we visited many ghost towns, abandoned barns and abandoned old caves.

In high school, I took art classes. At age 16, I entered an art contest. I did not get first place in the contest, so I put away my supplies.

As an adult, life got very busy with a wife and four kids and during that time my artistic talent went towards designing yards and decorating homes.

After I lost my first wife, one of my sons and I were going through family photos, and there it was, the painting I had done at 16. My current wife asked why I had stopped painting. I told her the story and said I wasn’t going to paint again. For Christmas that year, my son had framed prints of my painting made for myself and my children. My current wife asked me again to start painting. For my 79th birthday, my wife got me painting supplies, with acrylics as my medium. By this time, we were living here in Bend, Oregon, with snow and long, cold winters to pass the time painting. I am enjoying painting pictures of the beauty God has given us. It has been three years and I have not wasted any canvases.

It is with great pride that my painting Twilight Glow was chosen for the Sunriver Music Festival poster for 2024.”

Sunriver Music Festival’s 2024 summer season will be held in Bend and Sunriver from August 10-23. Events are at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend and the historic Great Hall at Sunriver Resort. Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell will lead world-class orchestra musicians and acclaimed soloists in a remarkable 47th season with a theme of “Classical Elements.”

Sunriver Music Festival is a year-round nonprofit presenting world-class orchestral performances and supporting music education throughout Central Oregon. Through a commitment to excellence, collaboration and innovation, the Festival seeks to foster a lifelong love of classical music in its many diverse forms.

sunrivermusic.org