Cascade Equinox Festival Updates

Ahead of its second annual edition, Cascade Equinox unveils daily stage lineups, single-day tickets, ‘Summer Jams’ pre-party series, Melty Meltdown stage curation partnership and more.

Electronic duo Wajatta joins the 2024 festival’s genre-bending lineup

Previously-announced headliners include artists such as Jungle, Marc Rebillet, CloZee, STS9, Liquid Stranger, and Jon Craigie & The Shook Twins

The festival announces the second-annual ‘Summer Jams,’ a series of pre-party events in Bend, Oregon

Cascade Equinox teams up with the beloved Summer Meltdown Festival for two curated stage takeovers

Thursday, September 19 – Sunday, September 21, 2024 at Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond

Three-day and single-day GA and VIP tickets are on sale now.

Cascade Equinox has unveiled a bevy of additional programming for its 2024 edition, including the addition of electronic duo Wajatta, daily stage lineups, single-day tickets, ‘Summer Jams’ pre-party series, luxury shuttles, and much more. Set amidst the tranquil landscapes of the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond, the cross-genre festival will once again captivate attendees from Friday, September 20-Sunday, September 22, 2024.

Following the Phase 1 lineup announcement, the event has now elevated its excitement with the inclusion of Wajatta, an electrifying electronic duo comprised of comedian/musician/beat-boxer Reggie Watts and electronic music DJ/producer, John Tejada. Together, they seamlessly weave improvisation with intricate beat craftsmanship, epitomizing a sonic journey that seamlessly bridges diverse genres. Renowned for their groundbreaking exploration of musical landscapes, Wajatta promises to ignite the stage at Cascade Equinox with their distinctive blend of Detroit techno, Chicago house, 70s funk, and New York hip-hop influences.

The event’s initial lineup for its sophomore year included an impressive roster of headliners such as French trailblazer CloZee, fan-favorite psychedelic band STS9, UK dance duo Jungle, electronic musician and YouTuber Marc Rebillet, Wakaan label boss Liquid Stranger, and Portland-based musicians John Craigie & The Shook Twins.

In addition to the headliners, the festival’s previously announced support acts include a diverse array of acts, ranging from jam, electronic, funk, soul, and bluegrass genres. These include Deltron3030, NEIL FRANCES, Poolside, Barclay Crenshaw, Daily Bread, Dirtwire, The Floozies, Kitchen Dwellers, SunSquabi, Ravenscoon, Justin Jay, Sol, The Motet, and Wreckno.

Fans can prepare for the triumphant return of ‘Summer Jams’, the second annual concert series of Cascade Equinox, in collaboration with the esteemed 4 Peaks Music Festival, Kraft Bar, and LOGE Camps. Taking place in Bend, Oregon, this series brings vibrant local concert experiences, showcasing live performances by exceptionally talented local and regional musical acts. They will offer a wide array of local food vendors and artisans, including hand-crafted cocktails, local brews, wines, and ciders. Each event will feature an exclusive opportunity to secure fee-free tickets for Cascade Equinox

In a show of unity with its community, Cascade Equinox is teaming up with the Pacific Northwest’s renowned Summer Meltdown Festival, in an exciting grassroots collaboration known as the ‘Melty Migration.’ Following a hiatus in 2023 to secure a new venue, both festivals have decided to join forces to create an even more spectacular experience. The ‘Melty Migration‘ will feature two Meltdown stage takeovers – one for the Thursday night Pre-Funk Party and another on the Harvest stage, showcasing some of Summer Meltdown’s most cherished acts. Their loyal fanbase have the chance to camp together in a dedicated premium campground, and the first 500 Melters to get on board will get complimentary early access on Thursday to enjoy the Pre-Funk Party.

Cascade Equinox is also introducing the newest sensation at the festival: Solar Spin, an exhilarating indoor roller skating rink that invites attendees to experience the magic of live music while gliding and grooving across the dancefloor.

The event ensures attendees enjoy convenience and luxury with their fleet of luxury motor coaches. These shuttles operate multiple times daily, shuttling guests to and from Bend, Oregon to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. Additionally, they offer transportation services for Bend residents not lodging on-site. For attendees flying in, shuttles are available to and from Portland International Airport (PDX). Stay tuned for forthcoming schedules and further details.

Cascade Equinox Festival will offer various activities and programming, including a vendor marketplace, workshops, kids zones, a roller rink, carnival rides, culinary commons, a healing sanctuary, yoga, beer and wine tastings, interactive art installations and live art. It will also have wellness experiences such as the Oasis Bath House that includes luxurious boutique showers, and options for enjoying a sauna and cold plunge.

Deschutes County Fairgrounds is the Pacific Northwest’s premier event facility and venue. With sweeping panoramic views of snow-capped mountain peaks, trees, and a creek running through its 340-acre space, Cascade Equinox promises a vast, naturalistic music festival unlike any other.

Cascade Equinox aims to redefine the festival experience, seamlessly merging tradition with innovation. With a commitment to inclusivity and dynamism, this pioneering event caters to the diverse tastes and evolving expectations of its attendees. The festival is driven to showcase the best of the Pacific Northwest region by featuring local artists, food and craft vendors, performers, and more. Going beyond the usual crowd, it seeks to connect with individuals who share its mission, inviting them to be part of an extraordinary and transformative celebration for their second annual edition.

Early Bird GA passes for Cascade Equinox are now sold out. Single-day tickets, additional ticketing tiers payment plans are currently available for all festival passes via cascadeequinox.com/tickets

Cascade Equinox 2024 Lineup

HEADLINERS (A-Z)

CloZee

Jungle

Liquid Stranger

Marc Rebillet

STS9

SUPPORT (A-Z)

Barclay Crenshaw

Daily Bread

Deltron3030

Dirtwire

The Floozies

John Craigie & Shook Twins

Justin Jay

Kitchen Dwellers

Neil Frances (duo set)

Poolside

Ravenscoon

Sunsquabi

Sol

The Motet

Wajatta

Wreckno

ADDITIONAL SUPPORT (A-Z)

Assembly of Dust

Cliche

Cytrus

Dizgo

Free Creatures

Goodnight Texas

Goopsteppa

HAANA

High Step Society

Karina Rykman

Late Night Radio

Living Roots

Noetik the Alchemist

Madeline Hawthorne

parkbreezy

Ryan Montbleau Band

Spunj

Sugarbeats

Talking Dead

Willdabeast

Wolfchild

Zach Darling

Billy & The Box Kid

Blackstrap Bluegrass

Call Down Thunder

DJPK

Feathered Indians

Fractal

Gonzofuze

Heaven Zest

Joel Chadd

Leadbetter Band

Majitope

Smokestack Lightning

Quattlebaum

Ribotto

Skillethead

Smokovich

Stealhead

Sunsei

Takimba

TEB

The Flying Skulls

The Hasbens

Tony Inorbit

Tyler Spencer

