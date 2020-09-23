Sunriver Music Festival Special Announcement

(Meagan Iverson, Julie Webber, Alisa (AJ) Jimenez | Photos courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

The Sunriver Music Festival is pleased to announce the appointment of Meagan Iverson as the organization’s new executive director. Joining Meagan is new ticket office manager Julie Webber, who replaces Robin Burford who has retired. Rounding out the new team is production assistant Alisa (AJ) Jimenez.

According to Iverson, “Reimagining our vital Festival Faire fundraiser, auditioning and featuring this year’s batch of Young Artists Scholarship recipients, finding creative ways to safely bring live music to the community, not to mention interviewing and selecting new artistic director candidates, has kept our focus on the future of the Festival.”

For more information, please click here: Details.

sunrivermusic.org