Sunriver Music Festival Valentine’s at the Great Hall

Wondering what to do for your Valentine or with a group of friends? Come to the Sunriver Resort Great Hall on Wednesday February 14 for a gourmet dinner and quality concert experience all in one. Sunriver Music Festival’s crowd-pleasing Valentine’s Day Dinner & Dance Concert, featuring an energetic jazz combo fronted by tenor saxophonist Cliff Colón, is your opportunity for a memorable night out in the iconic Great Hall. All seats are reserved and tickets include a hosted happy hour, multi-course dinner, and full concert. Kick up your heels on the dance floor or tap your toe from the comfort of your table.

Cliff Colón’s raw expressiveness and ability to channel the purest of emotions into each note sets him apart from the pack. His proficiency and unabashed expression has aided him in becoming a definitive leader and innovative soloist. Based in the Seattle/Tacoma region, Colón is a brilliant saxophonist continually amazing audiences with every performance. Jazz, funk, hip-hop, you name it…Cliff’s playing is exciting. On February 14 at the Sunriver Resort Great Hall, this energy is amplified exponentially as his specially curated 5-piece band travels to Central Oregon to fill the stage with upbeat tunes and romantic ballads.

This event always sells out, so get your tickets now at sunrivermusic.org or call 541-593-1084.

Sunriver Music Festival is a year-round nonprofit presenting world-class orchestral performances and supporting music education throughout Central Oregon. Through a commitment to excellence, collaboration and innovation, the Festival seeks to foster a lifelong love of classical music in its many diverse forms.

sunrivermusic.org