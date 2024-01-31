OperaBend Unveils Season Highlight

OperaBend is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated return of its enchanting 2023-2024 season, featuring the timeless and tragic tale of Parisian courtesan, Violetta, in the captivating opera, LA TRAVIATA.

Running from April 19-21 at the Pinckney Center for the Arts on the campus of Central Oregon Community College (COCC), this production promises a fresh interpretation of the beloved story, offering audiences in Central Oregon an experience like never before.

In this rendition of LA TRAVIATA, audiences will embark on a captivating journey alongside Violetta as she navigates the complexities of true love. Stay connected with us on our social media accounts (@operabend) for exclusive behind-the-scenes snippets, cast features, and ticket announcements, ensuring you don’t miss a moment of this extraordinary production.

Interested in being a part of LA TRAVIATA? OperaBend extends an invitation to individuals interested in being part of the chorus! No formal training is required — just bring a positive attitude and a willingness to learn! Rehearsals take place once a week on Thursdays at COCC’s Bend campus from 6-8pm, with additional rehearsals starting the week of April 6 leading up to the production opening. OperaBend welcomes individuals of all backgrounds and experiences, as we firmly believe that opera is for everyone!

To become a chorister or for any inquiries about the production, please email operabend@bendbroadband.com ASAP. Inquiries received at this time will be considered at the director’s discretion, as we have already started rehearsals. OperaBend looks forward to collaborating with you on this extraordinary experience!

For more information, please contact Jason Stein at operabend@bendbroadband.com.

About OperaBend:

OperaBend is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting, nurturing, and preserving the Central Oregon tradition of excellence in Opera and Classical Vocal Music.