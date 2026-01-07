Sunriver Music Festival Valentine’s Dinner & Dance + Call to Artists

(Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

2026 continues the tradition of Sunriver Music Festival’s Valentine’s Day Dinner & Dance Concert. Sponsored by Sunriver Resort and Sunriver Markets and featuring the 17-piece Notables Swing Band, here’s your opportunity for a fun night out in the iconic Great Hall. All seats are reserved and tickets include a glass of wine, multi-course dinner and full concert. The Notables bring your favorite dance tunes from the 1920s-40s so you can kick up your heels on the dance floor or tap your toe from the comfort of your table. This event usually sells out, so get your tickets now at sunrivermusic.org or call 541-593-1084.

Wondering what to do for your Valentine or with a group of friends? Come to the Sunriver Resort Great Hall on Saturday, February 14 for a multi-course dinner and delightful concert experience all in one. Seating options include an intimate table for 2, double date at a table for 4, or join a lively table of 8. Visit sunrivermusic.org to see the full delicious menu and reserve your seat today.

Call to Artists:

Sunriver Music Festival invites a Central Oregon artist to create the commemorative 49th season poster.

“For over four decades, Sunriver Music Festival has featured some of the most accomplished painters and photographers in the region. The collaboration is a beautiful experience for all involved,” shares Executive Director Meagan Iverson.

Sally MacAllister, a recent poster artist agrees: “It was such an honor to be selected as the season’s artist. Of course, I was very excited when I first heard the news, but I was overwhelmed when I saw my artwork on the poster and the publicity pieces. And to have my summer filled with the wonderful concerts – such a rewarding experience.”

Here’s your opportunity to join the ranks of esteemed artists by submitting your artwork to Sunriver Music Festival, to be selected by a jury of professional artists. Submission deadline is February 17. Visit sunrivermusic.org for submission details, requirements, and benefits.

Sunriver Music Festival is a year-round nonprofit presenting world-class orchestral performances and supporting music education throughout Central Oregon. Through a commitment to excellence, collaboration and innovation, the Festival seeks to foster a lifelong love of classical music in its many diverse forms.

sunrivermusic.org