On Tour Across North America, YAGÓDY Uses Folk Music to Carry Ukraine’s Story Forward

“Elemental avant-garde music that summons ancient spirits.” ~ East Bay Express

This month, YAGÓDY arrives in communities across North America with a clear purpose: to preserve Ukrainian folk traditions while demonstrating their continued relevance during a time of ongoing turmoil.

For centuries, folk music has carried history, identity, and collective memory through periods of occupation, censorship, and attempted erasure. As Ukraine continues to endure sustained attacks, these events serve not only as living expressions of resilience and continuity.

Praised as “mesmerizing” by the Chicago Sun-Times, YAGÓDY’s concerts feature material from their self-titled debut album alongside recent releases and ancestral hymns reanimated for modern times. The tour repertoire will include ethno-ritual performances such as:

Chernomorets, This ancient hymn of heroism and hope focuses on the symbolism of the Black Sea, embodying the Ukrainian spirit and love of freedom.

Tsunamia, Ukraine’s 2024 national Eurovision selection, is rooted in a generational belief that “only the mountains and the sea can give us strength.” Inspired by accordionist Nadiia Parashchuk’s grandmother, the song unfolds as a mythic meditation on endurance.

BramaYa, inspired by the Roman god Janus, a symbol of beginnings and transitions. Its recurring refrain, “Yanara,” functions as a battle cry reflecting themes of responsibility, truth, and collective resolve.

Koni, YAGÓDY’s newest single, is a contemplative meditation on time, longing, and memory. Anchored by the mournful tone of the duduk, the piece unfolds slowly, emphasizing harmony, restraint, and ritual.

At a moment when international conflict can feel distant, YAGÓDY brings Ukraine’s cultural reality directly to the stage, offering a shared space where cultural preservation is experienced as something human, immediate, and collective.

2026 North America Tour Dates:

January 14 // Boulder, Colorado // The Dairy Arts Center

January 15 // Boulder, Colorado // The Dairy Arts Center

January 16 // Santa Fe, New Mexico // The New Mexico Museum Of Art

January 17 // Albuquerque, New Mexico // South Broadway Cultural Center

January 18 // Taos, New Mexico // Dalee At The Solar Center

January 20 // Seattle, Washington // The Triple Door

January 21 // Bend // Tower Theatre

January 23 // Spokane, Washington // Coughlin Theater Lyrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center At Gonzaga University

January 24 // Corvallis, Oregon // Prax At Osu

January 25 // Eugene, Oregon // Unity Valley Church

January 29 // Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada // Kay Meeks Arts Center

Mar 26 // Knoxville, Tennessee // Big Ears Festival

April 3 // Fairfield, Iowa // Fairfield Arts & Convention Center

April 4 // Overland Park, Kansas // Midwest Trust Center

April 17 // Saugerties, New York // The Local Saugerties

April 19 // Somerville, Massachusetts // Somerville Theatre

