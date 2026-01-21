Sunriver Music Festival Valentine’s Dinner & Dance + The Maestro at the Piano

(Maestro Brett Mitchell | Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

2026 continues the tradition of Sunriver Music Festival’s Valentine’s Day Dinner & Dance Concert. Sponsored by Sunriver Resort and Sunriver Markets and featuring the 17-piece Notables Swing Band, here’s your opportunity for a fun night out in the iconic Great Hall. All seats are reserved and tickets include a glass of wine, multi-course dinner and full concert. The Notables bring your favorite dance tunes from the 1920s-40s so you can kick up your heels on the dance floor or tap your toe from the comfort of your table. Visit sunrivermusic.org to see the full delicious menu and reserve your seat.

Wondering what to do for your Valentine or with a group of friends? Come to the Sunriver Resort Great Hall on Saturday, February 14 for a multi-course dinner and delightful concert experience all in one. Seating options include an intimate table for two, double date at a table for four, or join a lively table of eight. This event usually sells out, so get your tickets now at sunrivermusic.org. Wishing for one of those sold-out romantic tables for two? Call the box office at 541-593-1084 and it’s likely still possible!

New Event!

Hailed for the breadth of his work on the podium and at the piano, Maestro Brett Mitchell has carved a unique path for himself in the world of contemporary American classical music. Sunriver Music Festival’s Artistic Director and Conductor Brett Mitchell will present an exclusive solo piano recital featuring his own arrangements for film in Sunriver on April 11. Visit sunrivermusic.org for tickets to The Maestro at the Piano.

As a conductor, Mitchell currently serves as music director of the Pasadena Symphony and artistic director and conductor of Oregon’s Sunriver Music Festival. He previously served as music director of the Colorado Symphony, associate conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra, and assistant conductor of both the Houston Symphony and Orchestre National de France. Working widely as a guest conductor, Mitchell has led the New York Philharmonic at David Geffen Hall, the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, and principal orchestras spanning the United States and beyond.

As a pianist, Steinway artist Brett Mitchell has a devoted fanbase of his work at the keyboard. The high standard he has set with artistic and professional achievements makes it most appropriate that Mitchell is formally included on the Steinway artist roster — a list of the most accomplished and discriminating artists in the world. His exceptionally active YouTube channel @brettmitchellconductor features his original solo piano videos of iconic cues from film history and landmark works from classical, jazz, and pop canons.

“Film music has always been an enormous part of what I do and one of the great musical loves of my life. When the pandemic hit back in 2020 and we couldn’t present live orchestral music, I took to my piano and flexed my arranging chops, taking iconic scores from film music history and arranging them for myself at the piano. What began as a pandemic diversion has morphed into a continuing passion project that I’m now thrilled to share with more than 15,000 subscribers across my social platforms, and I couldn’t be more pleased as we gear up for Sunriver Music Festival’s America @ 250 celebrations in August 2026 to share many of these iconic selections with our audience in Central Oregon. The art of film scoring was born during the American century, and I can’t imagine a better way to kick off our celebrations than with an intimate evening featuring some of my favorite music of all time. Please join me on April 11 in Sunriver.” ~ Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell

Mark your calendars for April 11 and visit sunrivermusic.org on February 3 when ticket sales open for Sunriver Music Festival’s exclusive concert The Maestro at the Piano.

Sunriver Music Festival is a year-round nonprofit presenting world-class orchestral performances and supporting music education throughout Central Oregon. Through a commitment to excellence, collaboration and innovation, the Festival seeks to foster a lifelong love of classical music in its many diverse forms.

sunrivermusic.org