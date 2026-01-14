Under the Marquee

(Photo courtesy of the Tower Theatre)

Left Behind

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation, Deschutes Public Library & COCC Early Childhood Education

Thursday, January 15 at 6pm

Left Behind is the inspiring story of a group of determined moms who band together to create the first public dyslexic school in the largest school district in America, New York City. Approximately 200,000 New York City public school students are dyslexic, yet there is no public initiative that provides the specialized skill and care necessary for these learners. Frustrated that they had to remove their own kids from the public school system, a group of determined moms’ band together to do something that’s never been done before, open New York City’s first public school for dyslexic students.

The Traveling Wilburys Revue

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Friday, January 16 at 7:30pm

The super-group that never performed live the music they created out of that brief moment at the invitation of George Harrison to ‘get together and write some songs’. Hits like Handle With Care, End Of The Line, Last Night…… The Traveling Wilburys Revue brings that music of the Wilburys and the hits from each of these individual artists to every show. Here Comes The Sun, Won’t Back Down, Pretty Woman, Like A Rolling Stone, Don’t Bring Me Down and more that everyone knows and loves. Now fans can finally see and hear these great songs at every performance of The Traveling Wilburys Revue.

Ron Artis II w/ Cousin Curtiss

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Saturday, January 17 at 7:30pm

Tears. That’s what you’ll have experiencing Ron Artis II for the first time. His focus on “the little honest moments”, during a wild musical experience. Audiences around the world have agreed. “I never go on stage for me,” says Artis. “Every concert is my last concert. I never want to take these moments for granted. Because you’re worth it.”

Cousin Curtiss brings to the stage a fiery dynamic rarely seen by a solo act and now partnered up with the equally enigmatic and soulfully driven electric guitar prowess of Harrison B, these two road warriors are on a mission to electrify audiences everywhere with their two-man full-band sound.

Keller Williams

Presented by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation

Sunday, January 18 at 7:30pm

Keller Williams’ collaborative and solo albums reflect his pursuit to create music that sounds like nothing else. Unbeholden to conventionalism, he seamlessly crosses genre boundaries. The end product is astounding and novel music that encompasses rock, jazz, funk, and bluegrass, and always keeps the audience on their feet.

The Last Class with Robert Reich

Presented by Inequality Media Civic Action!

Monday, January 19 at 7:30pm

Join us for a special screening of The Last Class, a nuanced and deeply personal portrait of master educator Robert Reich teaching his final course and reflecting on a period of immense transformation, personally and globally. This intimate film is a love letter to education. Though the former Secretary of Labor is widely known for his public service, best-selling books, and viral social media posts, he has always considered teaching his true calling. Now, after over 40 years and an extraordinary 40,000 students, Reich prepares for his last class.

towertheatre.org