Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory Announcements

Information on Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory’s (SNCO) Annual FungiFest and Mushroom Show as well as their Saturday Bird Walk.

Celebrate the fantastic world of fungi with SNCO and the Central Oregon Mushroom Club. This year’s event will feature:

Mushroom Display — Showcasing Hundreds of Fungi Specimens

Mushroom Marketplace — Specialty vendors offering fresh and dried mushrooms, artwork, native plants, mushroom hunting products, field guides, food and more

Cooking demonstrations with Chef Zachary Mazi

Guided mushroom walks

Children’s activities

Mushroom ID station and foraging resources

Tickets are on sale now. Pre-purchase your tickets online and save $2 per person.

Bird Walk: Saturdays — The bird walk schedule for September is now open for registration. We’ll be seeking out migrating species and enjoying autumn’s arrival each Saturday morning beginning at 9am. Binoculars are available to borrow. You never know what you’ll see through your binoculars on a Sunriver bird walk. Walks are limited to a small group of birders, so reserve your spot soon.

snco.org