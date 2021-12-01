Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory Offering December Programs

(Photo | courtesy of Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory)

The Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory has a lineup of family-friendly December Programs.

Winter Wonderland Family Program — Saturday, December 4 or 18, 10:30am to 12pm: Celebrate nature and the winter season with your family. During this program, you’ll enjoy a guided hike to learn about the high desert’s winter animal residents, create bird seed garland and ornaments and create nature-themed cards for friends and family. Capacity is limited, so secure your family’s spot early. Register

Assessing Arctic Health with Gyrfalcons: Virtual Lecture — Tuesday, December 14 at 6:30pm: As a predator and arctic specialist, the Gyrfalcon is an excellent indicator species for how climate change may be impacting habitats and food webs in arctic environments. During this virtual lecture, Michaela Gustafson will share her graduate research working with the Peregrine Fund to identify what landscape features are important to nesting Gyrfalcons and how climate change may affect arctic species over time. Register

Astronomy Frontiers: Virtual Lecture, 30 years ago and 30 years from now — Thursday, December 16 at 7pm: Astronomy is always on the move, a constantly changing landscape of knowledge, mysteries, questions and answers. In this virtual lecture presented by Dr. Shane L. Larson, research professor of physics at Northwestern University, we’ll discuss the tapestry of astronomical technology and knowledge 30 years ago, examine how our perceptions of the Cosmos have changed dramatically in the short time since then, and speculate wildly on what the future may hold. Register

Exclusive Star Parties Tuesday and Friday Evenings — Treat your out-of-town guests and family to a cosmic experience this holiday season. During a private star party at our newly expanded observatory, our astronomers will guide you in views of planets, the Moon, galaxies and more. We recommend making reservations two to three weeks in advance. Register

snco.org