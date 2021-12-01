Winter 2021-2022 at Painted Sky Center for the Arts

(Photo | Courtesy of Painted Sky Center for the Arts)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at Painted Sky Center for the Arts!

Arts After School — Winter 2021-2022

Arts After School and Friday Art Club is for the budding artist in every child. Your student will be able to express themselves creatively while honing their artistic skills. Kids will be learning to paint, draw, write poetry, fiber arts and movie making.

Very important!

The art center has scholarships for families in need that will totally cover the cost. The kids are being exposed to some really fun art by some amazing and caring art instructors.

We are offering different activities every day!

Monday — Paint day

Tuesday — Architecture

Wednesday — Graphic Novels

Thursday — Science

Friday — Mixed Media /Movie-making.

Register

Vintage Santa or Santa’s List Ugly Sweater Paint Party with Angel Carpenter

We are having a Paint Party and Ugly Sweater event all rolled up in one!

You can choose Vintage Santa or Santa’s List — we’ll paint with acrylics on 16×20 canvas with the basic design sketched on for you. Beginners are welcome! Sweaters are not required, but having a fun evening is! I’ll have all your supplies and will walk you through the steps of the painting you choose! Let’s paint!

Hi everyone! I’m Angel Carpenter, owner of WILDbrushes Art with Angel. Join me for a fun art experience as we relax, create and focus on the positive. My background includes a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree (drawing and painting). I love teaching young and old step-by-step acrylic paintings that are fun for beginners and are also enjoyable for advanced painters. My husband and I live in Grant County, Oregon, and have four sons.

December 9, 5:30-8pm

Register

Performing Arts Department

Santa and The Naughty Gnomes and Our Miss Brooks and the Christmas Carol at the Elks Lodge in the upper room with the state.

Performances:

Friday, December 10, 7pm

Saturday, December 11, 2pm

Sleigh Ride Paint Party with Angel Carpenter

Ready to paint a fun Christmas craft? We’ll use acrylics to paint this 18″ wooden sled with runners — it’s 3-dimensional! I’ll have at least two designs to choose from, Snowman Winter Scene and O Holy Night. The basic design will be on the sled, and I’ll lead you through the process — beginners are welcome! I’m so excited to share this fun event with the community!

Painters Choice: Snowman Winter Scene or O Holy Night

Saturday, December 11, 1-3pm

Register

Leather Christmas Tree Ornament with Julie Smucker and Clair Kehrberg

Enjoy this Christmas spirit together with Julie and Clair. There will be an assortment of styles to choose from.

Students of all ages can stop by between the hours of 4:30-7:30 and make a leather Christmas tree ornament. There will be an assortment of styles to choose from.

Enjoy this Christmas spirit together with Julie Smucker and Clair Kehrberg!

About the instructor: Clair Kehrberg

Well, hello. My name is Clair. For as long as I can remember I have loved anything creative. My specialty is leatherwork, everything from traditional hand carved leather to painting and stitching. I love to create.

My journey in leather craft began in high school, where I spent my senior year studying with local saddle maker and friend, Tom Berry. After high school I attended a two year saddle making coarse with professor Verlane Desgrange at Spokane Falls Community College in Spokane Washington. It was an intense coarse were I learned traditional floral carving, the correct hand stitching methods, pattern making and construction and the mechanics of fine leather goods and western saddles. Though it was intense, it was the best foundation available in the world and it really set me on my path.

After graduating from Saddle Making School, I went on to study with Severe Bros Saddlery in Pendleton Oregon, home of the Pendleton Roundup then finally opened my own shop in the fall of 2004.

I study with master leather crafters whenever I can. Some of the craftsmen I have studied with included world famous saddle maker, Dale Harwood and boot maker Mo Welfl.

At this point I have done some teaching as well. Teaching traditional leather tooling and writing “how to” articles for the crafters magazine, The Leather Crafters & Saddlers Journal.

Thursday, December 14, 4:30-7:30pm

Register

Poinsettias Paint Party with Angel Carpenter

Let’s paint these gorgeous Poinsettias together. We’ll loosen up for this fun painting, just in time for the Christmas season! We’ll use acrylics on a 16×20 canvas. Beginners are welcome, but you may feel more comfortable with painting this if you’ve painted previously, at least a couple times.

Thursday, December 16, 1-4pm

Register

Truck and Barn with Angel Carpenter

We’ll use acrylics to paint a beautiful vintage Truck and Barn setting on a 16×20 canvas — and there are a couple of cute red birds in the painting! Beginners are welcome. Some previous painting experience would be best — a least a couple times painting. The basic pattern is provided for you on the canvas, and I’ll lead you, step by step, through the process.

Saturday, December 18, 1-4pm

Register

Christmas Break Gnome with Angel Carpenter

Something magical! We’ll paint this Christmas Break Gnome with acrylics on 16×20 canvas, going for an ombre look in the sky and in the gnome’s sleigh. Join us with a friend or family member, or come solo and be creative while painting this friendly gnome who has found the perfect Christmas tree! Great for beginners and experienced painters for a great evening out! Basic design is sketched on for you and I’ll lead you through the painting, step by step.

Monday, December 20, 5:30-8pm

Register

Scholarships

Join us! Everyone can participate.

Pick the class you wanted to attend and choose the full or partial scholarship option. Painted Sky has funding to help pay for any class you would like to take.

The grant funding comes from Grant County Local Community Advisory Council (LCAC) via the Oregon Health Plan, Oregon Community Foundation and the Reser Family Foundation.

Scholarships are available regardless of enrollment in Oregon Health Plan.

Apply for a scholarship

We want everyone to have the opportunity to participate in art classes regardless of income. Click this link to register for a class with a confidential scholarship.

Scholarship

paintedskycenter.com