Sunriver Oktoberfest Putt Putt Golf Tournament

Putt Putt Golf Tournament Supports Youth Programs in Sunriver

Sunriver Resort, Sunriver Women’s Club and Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce invite you to participate in the Sunriver Oktoberfest Putt Putt Tournament Fundraiser on Friday, September 26 at Sunriver Resort’s Gray’s Trail. The funds will benefit youth programs in South Deschutes County.

Prizes, including commemorative Oktoberfest pint glasses and gift baskets, will be awarded for first, second and third place for the team and individual competitions.

There will be an award ceremony at 4pm Friday, September 26 at Sunriver Brewing Taproom in the Sunriver Business Park.

Register your company for the team competition to receive bragging rights!

All funds from the tournament go to:

Sunriver Women’s Club Community Grant Program

Sunriver Resort’s Winter Wonderland

Sunriver Chamber of Commerce’s Career Exploration Lunch for middle school students

Click here to register by September 20