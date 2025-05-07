Sunriver Resort Moves 2025 Food & Wine Festival to May, Expands to Four Signature Restaurants with the Debut of Lake House

Sunriver Resort, the Pacific Northwest’s treasured resort destination, located moments from Bend, Oregon, and managed by CoralTree Hospitality, is excited to announce the 2025 Sunriver Resort Food & Wine Festival, taking place May 2025. This year, the annual tradition moves from its usual February timing to May and welcomes Lake House as a new dining establishment to the lineup, joining Lodge Kitchen, Owl’s Nest, and The Grill at Crosswater. Open to all — resort guests, visitors, and locals alike — the month-long celebration will feature a diverse array of tasting events, cooking classes, live music, shopping, and more. The festival will also showcase regional vintners, artisans, farmers, and local craft spirits and beers from around Central Oregon and across the Pacific Northwest.

Guests will enjoy a range of immersive events, from wine-pairing dinners to hands-on culinary classes, all designed to highlight the incredible diversity of foods, ingredients, and wines of Central Oregon and beyond. A standout event, the Blind Tasting with King Estate Winery at Lake House, offers wine lovers a unique opportunity to test their palates in a guided experience designed to refine their tasting skills.

“We’re excited to bring together food lovers, wine enthusiasts, and our chefs for a month of incredible flavors,” said Josh Willis, VP of Operations at Sunriver Resort. “The Sunriver Resort Food & Wine Festival has become a memorable tradition attracting visitors from all over. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever. It’s the perfect way to experience the best of Oregon’s trailblazing food scene while enjoying the beauty of Sunriver.”

Featured Events and Experiences:

Roco Wine Dinner at Lodge Kitchen (Thursday, May 8, 5pm): A multi-course dinner featuring award-winning wines from Roco Winery, offering an immersive experience for wine connoisseurs and newcomers. $150, 21+ only.

(Thursday, May 8, 5pm): A multi-course dinner featuring award-winning wines from Roco Winery, offering an immersive experience for wine connoisseurs and newcomers. $150, 21+ only. Blind Tasting with King Estate Winery at Lake House (Saturday, May 17, 4–5:30pm): Hone your wine tasting skills with King Estate Winery in a unique blind tasting experience. $45.

(Saturday, May 17, 4–5:30pm): Hone your wine tasting skills with King Estate Winery in a unique blind tasting experience. $45. Surf & Turf Saturday at The Grill at Crosswater (Every Saturday in May, 5pm): A special weekly offering from Chef Jason Greene, adding a unique surf and turf selection to the dinner menu. Complimentary shuttle service available for resort guests.

(Every Saturday in May, 5pm): A special weekly offering from Chef Jason Greene, adding a unique surf and turf selection to the dinner menu. Complimentary shuttle service available for resort guests. Mother’s Day Bites & Flights at Lake House at Caldera Springs (Saturday, May 10, 5pm): Celebrate Mother’s Day with a curated menu pairing gourmet bites with refreshing spritzes. $65.

(Saturday, May 10, 5pm): Celebrate Mother’s Day with a curated menu pairing gourmet bites with refreshing spritzes. $65. Memorial Day Weekend Backyard BBQ (Sunday, May 25, 2pm): Kick off summer with a classic pig roast, traditional BBQ sides, craft beers, live music, and more. $45.

Stay & Celebrate:

For those looking to stay and experience multiple festival events, Sunriver Resort offers the Dine & Unwind package, including a $100 resort credit per night on resort rooms, or dining discount vouchers for vacation rentals. Book by using code FOODANDWINE25 for special savings. All guests will receive a complimentary Sunriver Resort wooden cutting board as a keepsake.

Event Tickets:

Tickets for all events are now available for purchase through the Sunriver Resort website. Early registration is recommended as space is limited. For more information about Sunriver Resort Food & Wine Festival or to book your stay, please visit sunriverresort.com/offers or call 855-420-8206.

About Sunriver Resort:

Unfolding across 3,300 acres just moments from Bend, Oregon, Sunriver Resort is the Pacific Northwest’s treasured outpost for adventure and a premier destination for conferences, retreats and special occasions. This one-of-a-kind wilderness setting is abundant with natural beauty and features four award-winning golf courses, a full-service wellness spa, 11 restaurants and cafes, an indoor-outdoor aquatics center, indoor & outdoor pickleball courts, an on-site FBO airport, state-of-the-art event venues and more; and endless activities including swimming, kayaking, fishing, horseback riding, bike riding, snowshoeing and skiing at nearby Mt. Bachelor. Wide-ranging accommodations include 245 guest rooms and suites, and over 275 vacation homes and condominiums available for rent or purchase. A landmark destination for over 50 years, guests can find a lifetime of inspiration and unforgettable memories at Sunriver Resort.

About CoralTree Hospitality:

CoralTree Hospitality is one of the fastest-growing hospitality management companies in the United States, with more than 35 hotels, resorts, and residential rentals. Formed in 2018, Denver-based CoralTree delivers distinctive, memorable experiences that celebrate the surroundings, culture and community of each property. The company also celebrates each team member with core values focused on serving from the heart and empowering individuals. CoralTree was named the No. 4 best small company to work for in Colorado in the annual Denver Post, Top Workplace survey. The company has developed a variety of initiatives to better serve its team members, communities, stakeholders, and customers, including Bloom, an environmental sustainability program, and CoralTree Cares, the company’s philanthropic platform. The collection includes independent, branded and soft-branded properties in key metropolitan areas and resort markets, including Denver, Chicago, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Snowmass, Vail, Maui, Orlando and Lake Tahoe. CoralTree is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Los Angeles-based Lowe, a real estate investment, management and development firm.

