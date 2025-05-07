Fall Down the Rabbit Hole with BEAT Children’s Theatre this Spring

(Photo courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

BEAT Children’s Theatre welcomes you to Wonderland! This spring, our local children’s theatre is delighted to present a world premier production of Lewis Carroll’s classic, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. The two local directors, Heidi Spiker and Ann Boyd, took on the challenge of creating a unique and beautiful script taken with care from the original book. Everyone’s favorite and beloved characters will be dancing and prancing around the stage Friday, May 16-Sunday, May 18 at the Summit High School Auditorium.

As to why Heidi and Ann chose to adapt this famous tale, Heidi says, “We keep noticing the many ways in which Alice’s story is relevant to now. Alice enters a chaotic world where the things she encounters are not always nice and don’t play by one set of rules. Wonderland is a real test of her metal. The kids can relate.” And this cast is certainly up to the challenge! A group of 38 talented performers are bringing their many gifts to this storytelling adventure. Heidi and Ann are not only asking the actors to create characters, but to play instruments, work puppets, dance and sing and more… and they do it all with courage and aplomb! “There is so much joy in working with these young actors to create something new and relevant. Ann and I have been blown away by how they have arrived — the entire cast is so up for it,” says Heidi. “We spoke as a cast about how lucky we are to be able to do this work of storytelling together and how we want our experience together to spread beyond the rehearsal room.”

From a Gryphon, a Dormouse, a Mad Hatter, a Catterpillar, a Mock Turtle, a Cheshire Cat… and ten Alices (yes, ten Alices!) there is so much to see on this stage. Or as Lewis Carroll coined, there is “muchness” to enjoy. BEAT Children’s Theatre is so grateful for this generous and gifted team of directors, and for all the amazing volunteers who give of their time, their talents and their hearts to help bring all their productions to life. The cast and crew invite you to join them down the rabbit hole!

