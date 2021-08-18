Sunriver Stars Kicks off Tenth Anniversary Season with Italian Dinner Theater Experience

(Photo | Courtesy of Sunriver Stars)

Sunriver Stars Community Theater is pleased to announce its fall production, Mamma Mia! The Secret of the Spoon! Don’t expect your average theater experience though, as the show will take place while a three-course meal is served to guests. The production, written by Oregon State alum Alexi Alfieri, will kick off on September 26 outside Sunriver for the first time, on the patio of Badlands Bistro in La Pine, followed by two performances on October 3 at The DOOR in Sunriver, catered by Marcello’s Cucina Italiana.

Mamma Mia! The Secret of the Spoon! is a playful mystery set in Mamma Mia’s, a popular, family-owned Italian restaurant known for its tiramisu. Tragedy strikes when Pastalucci matriarch and restaurant founder Nonni passes at just 98, and her grieving family must carry on and continue providing her famous dessert for which they’re renowned. When Nonni’s preferred spoon goes missing, their legacy is in jeopardy as the family accuses one another of stealing, hiding or misplacing it — all while serving guests delicious food highlighted by Italian accents and banter.

Local theater veterans Janice Dost and Nancy Foote will play Mamma Pastalucci and Rosa Pesto, respectively. Both have been performing with Sunriver Stars Community Theater (SSCT) since its first show, The Bremen Town Musicians, nearly ten years ago. They have also served on the SSCT Board of Directors. A host of other local actors from all ages round out the cast.

“The play is so much fun to rehearse,” said director Victoria Kristy. “Everyone has developed their own Italian character and it’s a hoot!”

Show director and Stars Artistic Director Kristy offers more than 40 years’ experience directing children’s theater in Arizona, California and Washington State. After retiring to Sunriver, she knew she needed a creative outlet, and since Sunriver didn’t have a community theater, it was the perfect fit! Since then Kristy has directed 15 of the 30 SSCT shows.

Tickets will go on sale September 1 and include a three-course pasta dinner and the show for $35. A vegetarian option will be offered. Beer and wine will be available for purchase.

Despite all the fun being had rehearsing this zany production, safety protocols are in place and shows will be limited to 50 guests in order to adhere to mandates related to the pandemic. In addition, the September 26 show will take place completely outdoors, and the others will be set up with generous distancing. In the event of cancellation due to COVID, a full refund will be offered. Otherwise, a minimum 24-hour advance notice will be required for a full refund.

SHOW DETAILS

September 26, outdoors matinee only

3pm showtime, doors 2:30pm

Badlands Bistro (Badlands Artisan Distillery)

51500 US 97 (across from the Highlander Motel)

La Pine, Oregon

October 3

Matinee: 3pm, doors 2:30pm

Evening Show: 6pm, doors 5:30pm

The DOOR, dinner by Marcello’s

56885 Enterprise Dr.

Sunriver, Oregon

Approximate run time: 90 minutes

Tickets: sunriverstars.org

