The Village at Sunriver Presents Twilight Cinemas

(Poster | Courtesy of Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce)

Join us in The Village at Sunriver for family-friendly movies* under the stars! Grab dinner or snacks from local eateries, or visit the Sunriver Women’s Club for movie snacks and drinks including popcorn from Goodys! Movie showings are in the upper lawn, behind The Village Bar and Grill. Space is limited, and we ask that people who bring high-back chairs sit towards the back so as not to block the view of others. Games and activities start 90 minutes prior to the start of the movie. Movies start at dusk.

The remaining Twilight Cinemas Movie Schedule:

Friday, August 20: Raya and the Last Dragon

Saturday, September 4: The Goonies

*It is possible for movies to be cancelled or pushed back due to adverse weather.

villageatsunriver.com