Sunriver Stars Presents Psychological Thriller July 28-30

(Photo courtesy of Sunriver Stars)

Sunriver Stars Community Theater (SSCT) is pleased to present, Trap for a Lonely Man, a psychological thriller written by Robert Thomas and directed by SSCT Artistic Director, Victoria Kristy. The show will take place at 7pm July 28-29 and 2pm July 30 at The Door Three Rivers, 56885 Enterprise Drive.

“Throughout my 53-year career as a director, I have always chosen to direct big, cast-of-thousands musicals,” Kristy said. “Something about this play just grabbed me — it is totally different than anything I have ever done, and I love it!”

Kristy is taking the extra step to celebrate the local community for this production, not only changing the setting from an isolated chalet in the French Alps to a vacation rental in Sunriver, but also by securing a Sunriver Police Officer to join the cast as himself for a scene involving law enforcement.

“I am very excited and thankful to have an opportunity on stage and to participate in a community function,” said Officer Joseph Mai. “(That’s why) I enjoy being an officer in Sunriver — I get a lot more opportunities to be involved in community policing events, getting to know many of the business owners and spending time with locals.”

The play follows main character, Daniel Corban, who has lost his wife and is rapidly losing his mind. After having reported his wife’s disappearance, he is visited by a young priest who claims he has found Madam Corban well and repentant for running out on her husband. With an inheritance at stake, it becomes increasingly apparent he is facing some sort of conspiracy, which may be reason enough for a scheme of deception and corruption. The tension and mystery are sustained to the very last moments of the play.

“There is smokin’ and drinkin’ and intrigue and murder,” said Kristy. “I’m imagining our audience being mesmerized, glued to their seats and wanting intermission to be over really fast so they can find out what happens next.”

The cast includes Stars newcomer, Antony Sparrow, (The Man), as well as longtime Stars actors, Robert Perrine (The Inspector), Rich Mundy (The Priest), Janice Dost (The Nurse) and Alan Zalewski (Second Policeman). Rounding out the cast are Lauren Kristy (The Woman) and Ginger Emrick (The Artist).

“The cast is phenomenal,” Kristy said. “I don’t believe I have ever worked with a cast in all my 53 years that has been so devoted to being off book and coming to rehearsals ready to really work. Only seven characters share this story, so that means lots of lines to learn.”

Because of the adult content regarding substances, the show is not recommended for children under 13. To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit www.sunriverstars.org.

Show Details

Calendar Listing:

Theater — Performing Arts

WHAT

Sunriver Stars Community Theater (SSCT) Presents Trap for a Lonely Man

WHO

SSCT Presents Trap for a Lonely Man by Robert Thomas

Director: Victoria Kristy

Cast:

The Man: Antony Sparrow

The Inspector: Robert Perrine

The Priest: Rich Mundy

The Woman: Lauren Kristy

The Artist: Ginger Emrick

The Nurse: Janice Dost

The Policemen: Joseph Mai, Alan Zalewski

WHEN

7pm Friday, July 28

7pm Saturday, July 29

2pm Sunday, July 30

WHERE

The Door Three Rivers

56885 Enterprise Drive.

Sunriver — Bend, OR 97707

TICKETS & SHOW DETAILS

$20 adults; $15 children 12 and under

sunriverstars.org

Approximate Run Time: 2.5 hours including 15-minute intermission with cash bar, refreshments

ABOUT SUNRIVER STARS COMMUNITY THEATER

Sunriver Stars Community Theater, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, is a community-based performing arts organization providing quality, family-friendly entertainment and education opportunities for Sunriver and the surrounding communities.

sunriverstars.org