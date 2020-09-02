Sunriver Twilight Cinemas Offers Movies Under the Stars

(Photo | Courtesy of Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce)

Enjoy a free movie under the stars from the comfort of your car at the Sunriver Park-It Cinemas. Movies begin at dusk and parking will be open from 5:30-6:45pm. The event will take place in the north parking lot behind First Interstate Bank in The Village at Sunriver. Parking spots are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis and are assigned based on the height of the vehicle to ensure every car has a good view. Our parking attendants will help you to your spot, and provide you with information about the show, where you can get food to enjoy while you watch and more. Movie sound will be transmitted via FM radio directly to your car. Alternatively, speakers will be playing the sound from the screen.

Here is the current lineup:

Friday, September 11: Sonic the Hedgehog

Friday, September 18: Jumanji: The Next Level

Visit our Eventbrite page to reserve your spot!

