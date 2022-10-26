Help Care for the Baby River Otter & the Birds of Prey

(Photo | By John Williams)

Help Care for the Baby River Otter

Your gift supports animals including the new baby river otter. Found just before Memorial Day weekend on a golf course near Sunriver, the otter was emaciated and severely dehydrated. He was brought to the Museum temporarily for care while multiple wildlife professionals attempted to locate his mother. That search failed.

The Museum wildlife staff cared for him and taught him to swim. Now he romps in the habitat with the two other river otters, Brook and Pitch. The pup cannot survive in the wild but he acts as an ambassador for his species, reminding us of the importance of riparian habitat conservation.

This Golden Eagle Has a Story to Tell

Twenty-nine raptors live at the Museum, and three are golden eagles. One has been here since 2014, and he’s at least 12 years old. His name is Phillip.

He was struck by a car in northeastern Oregon, and when receiving care, it was found that he had neurological issues pointing to lead poisoning. Raptors can get lead poisoning when they scavenge on animal remains that were brought down by lead shot.

(If you are a hunter, make the switch to nonlead ammunition. The wildlife will thank you!)

High Desert Museum Gift Memebership

A Museum gift membership allows you to give the gift of wonder for 365 days.

Just a few of the benefits from the special yearlong gift:

Exclusive invitations to exhibit opening events

FREE admission

A visit to enjoy the romp of river otters whenever you want

Give a year of discovery, awe and wonder. Purchase someone you love a gift membership today!

