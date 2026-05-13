Support Music Education in Central Oregon with HDCM Spring Basket Fundraiser

(Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) is inviting the community to support its Educational Outreach programs through a spring fundraiser featuring hanging flower baskets and culinary herb baskets.

Proceeds from this fundraiser directly support HDCM’s Educational Outreach efforts, which bring live music experiences to students across Central Oregon at no cost to students, teachers, or schools. These programs include visits to local schools, master classes with visiting artists, and performances by the Spotlight Chamber Players — designed to inspire young audiences and foster a lifelong appreciation for the arts.

Grown in the Willamette Valley, the 12” hanging flower baskets will at a minimum double in size and are available in a wide variety of high-quality mixed arrangements. For those who enjoy cooking with fresh ingredients, 15” culinary herb baskets include a selection of Lemon Balm, Oregano, Rosemary, Sage and Thyme or Mint.

Orders will be accepted through mid-May, with delivery to Bend on Friday, May 22. Early delivery before Mother’s Day may also be arranged upon request. Baskets are available for purchase on the HDCM website under the “Support Us” tab. Flower baskets are priced at $40 and culinary herb baskets at $80.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring exceptional chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon while enriching the community through meaningful educational opportunities. Join us in our 18th season and experience the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community!

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@highdesertchambermusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)