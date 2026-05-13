History Bricks 2026 Lego Contest at the Deschutes Historical Museum

We are inviting community members to explore, learn about, and recreate the distinctive architectural landscape of historic Deschutes County. Participants will learn about the origins of our historic landmarks, the people and places behind them, and artistically recreate them with Lego/Duplo or other comparable brick art. The Deschutes Historical Museum will be a place for the community to gather and showcase the original works in an exhibit, bridging past and present in a unique way that celebrates our cultural heritage and brings people together.

The challenge:

Recreate a historic landmark, either still standing or one lost to history, in LEGO.

Research:

Find out more about landmarks by searching the museum’s collection at deschuteshistory.org.

The place:

Enter your creation at the Deschutes Historical Museum, 129 NW Idaho Ave. in Bend, on July 3.

When:

Creations will be on display July 4-July 11, and open for voting by the public.

Categories:

Two categories: Kids 12 and under and Big Kids 13 to 100+.

One winner in each category will be awarded based on public voting with a special award chosen by the Museum staff for most realistic. Prizes include Old Mill Gift Certificates.

Rules and links to historic resources can be found on the our event page at deschuteshistory.org/event/history-bricks.

deschuteshistory.org