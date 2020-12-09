Surprise the One You Love by Adopting Wildlife at High Desert Museum

(Photo | By Jon Nelson)

Give the gift that truly surprises your loved one. Adopt an Animal for your special person — a gift that offers a unique experience and helps care for the wildlife at the Museum. Win win!

Which one is their favorite? From the majestic bald eagle to the sprightly gray fox, from the slow and steady desert tortoise to a charismatic river otter, you’ll find the perfect animal to make a one-of-a-kind present!

Adoptions come with an array of benefits, including Museum passes, plush stuffed animals, passes to summer’s Raptors of the Desert Sky program and more.

Adopt an animal here: highdesertmuseum.org/adopt-an-animal.

Give 365 Days of Wonder

This holiday season, give the gift of discovery in changing exhibits, play at the 1904 Miller Family Ranch and awe in the Birds of Prey Center. It’s all possible with an annual Museum membership.

Museum members are part of a very special family. Memberships include free admission, invitations to exclusive events and more.

Annual membership information here: highdesertmuseum.org/join.

Please note that Adopt an Animal and gift membership packages must be purchased by Sunday, December 13 in order to arrive by Friday, December 25.

Oregon Tax Credit

Help us protect Oregon culture! If you donated to any arts, heritage or humanities nonprofits in Oregon this year, you can double your impact for free through the Oregon Cultural Trust tax credit.

Learn more here: culturaltrust.org/get-involved/donate.

highdesertmuseum.org