Heart of Oregon Corps Celebrates 20 Years of Empowering Youth

(In two decades, Heart of Oregon has hired and trained more than 4,000 Central Oregon young people | Photo courtesy of Heart of Oregon Corps)

Heart of Oregon Corps (HOC), a local nonprofit serving young people, is celebrating 20 years in Central Oregon. You’re invited to celebrate with us! In honor of this monumental milestone, Heart of Oregon is hosting HOC 20 in 2020, our first-ever peer-to-peer fundraising campaign, which started November 10.

The organization focuses on training tomorrow’s workforce today, accomplished through six programs emphasizing job skills training and educational opportunities that enable young people ages 16-24 to forge pathways out of poverty. Heart of Oregon alumnus Elijah speaks to the life-changing aspect of the program. “Joining Heart of Oregon was probably the best decision of my life, and I wouldn’t be the same without it,” he shared.

In light of the difficult year we’ve all faced, Heart of Oregon believes our mission is more important now than ever. With your help, we can continue to meet the growing needs of our local youth.

Not only do our young people experience increased confidence in their skills and their abilities, but also make connections to positive role models in their communities,” said Laura Handy, executive director of Heart of Oregon Corps.

You can help HOC continue to make a difference in our local youth’s lives by joining Heart of Oregon’s campaign between now and January 31 at heartoforegon.org/20in2020. Create or join a fundraising team and work together to fundraise in support of the organization’s mission. The top teams will receive recognition on Heart of Oregon’s website and social media, and unlock matching gifts from our corporate contributors Mike’s Fence, Aperion Management Group, Kirby Nagelhout Construction and R&H Construction.

Much like our youth programs, the goal of our 20th Anniversary is to educate, celebrate and create a positive impact on the community.

heartoforegon.org