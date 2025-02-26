Survey on Art in Redmond

Dry Canyon Arts Association is partnering with COCC’s Marketing Research class to explore the potential for a new Community Arts Center in Redmond, Oregon. This center would provide valuable resources for local artists, offer art classes for all ages, and serve as a creative hub for the Central Oregon community.

To better understand community interest and support, we invite you to participate in a brief survey that will help shape the vision and practicality of this project. To access the survey, please visit the link below. The survey will take approximately five-ten minutes to complete, and your responses will remain confidential, reported only in aggregate form.

Please do not complete the survey more than once even if you receive an invitation from other sources.

Thank you!

Survey Link: forms.gle/R6ycTAGghVziSLWGA

Your feedback is invaluable in determining how we can best support arts and culture in our community. Thank you for your time and participation!

drycanyonarts.org