Sustainable Things You Can do in Oregon That Make a Difference

When you think of eco-friendly states, Oregon is probably at the top of the list. And if it isn’t, it should be. After all, out of all the cities in the United States, Portland has the most bicyclists.

So, if you are planning a visit to the state with a unique flag, or thinking about a more permanent stay, here is a list of eco-friendly activities that will help support environmental and societal change.

Ready? Let’s go.

Eating

If you’re looking for a truly unique dining experience, you’ll want to check out one of Oregon’s many farm-to-table restaurants. These restaurants pride themselves on using only locally sourced ingredients, so you’ll be able to enjoy fresh, seasonal dishes that are unlike anything you’ve ever had before. What’s more, the chefs at these restaurants have a deep understanding of where their food comes from, so you can be sure they prepare every dish with care. Whether you’re looking for a casual lunch spot or a fine dining experience, you’ll be able to find it at a farm-to-table restaurant in Oregon. And, if you are a seafood lover, you will want to try the Dungeness crab native to America’s west coast.

How does eating local make a difference?

When you sit down to enjoy a meal at a farm-to-table restaurant, you support a growing movement working to create a healthier, more sustainable food system. When you buy food sourced locally, you are helping to reduce the amount of fossil fuels used in transportation. Local farms also tend to use sustainable growing practices that are better for the environment.

In addition, farm-to-table restaurants are often able to offer fresher, more seasonal produce than their traditional counterparts. As a result, diners can enjoy meals that are not only delicious but also eco-friendly. Furthermore, by supporting these businesses, you are helping to create jobs and boost the local economy.

Drinking

Craft beer lovers rejoice! Portland has more microbreweries than any other city in the world! Whether you enjoy a crisp West Coast IPA or a boozy bourbon barrel-aged stout, you will surely find something your taste buds will enjoy.

You will also want to add Hopworks Urban Brewery to your craft beer tour. This local family-owned business only uses local, organically grown, salmon-safe hops. Hopworks is also B Certified, meaning that it is recognized for its social and environmental performance.

Why do you want to support B Certified corporations?

Supporting a B Certified business shows that you want more transparency in corporate compliance, hiring practices, and environmental impact. You want employees to earn a fair wage and benefits. You want that business to put its profits to good use with charitable giving. In other words, when you eat, drink, or shop at a B Certified business, you promote positive change around the globe.

Activities

After you have had your fill of food and drink, it’s time to head out for some eco-friendly activities. With Oregon’s majestic beauty and deep forests, you have plenty of opportunities to hike. You can head to the Newberry Volcano in the Deschutes National Forest for a day filled with swimming, biking, hiking, and horseback riding. If you’re up for a real challenge, Mount Hood is the highest peak in Oregon, standing at an impressive 11,249 feet.

Remember, no matter where you go to spend the day, leave no trace. Take out what you took in.

Stop by one of Oregon’s museums or libraries if it’s a rainy day. Why spend money on books and magazines that may end up in a landfill when you enjoy them for free at a public library?

Getting Around

Portland is a bike-riders paradise. More than 6% of the working population commute between home and work on over 325 miles of bikeways, with even more planned for the future.

If you are looking to venture further but don’t want to pollute the air with exhaust fumes, then an electric car is your obvious choice. There are several car charging stations to power your vehicle before heading out to explore.

Takeaway

Whether you’re in Oregon for a day, a week, or life, there are many sustainable things to do that will make a difference in the world around you.

Whether you're in Oregon for a day, a week, or life, there are many sustainable things to do that will make a difference in the world around you.