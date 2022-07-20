BEAT Invites You to a Summer Play

(Photo | Courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)

BEAT is back on stage & excited to present Stefanie Hero!

Tickets are on Sale Now!

Imagine this. . . You are a princess. Your father has left the kingdom to go off and be a hero. Your mother is more concerned with getting her nails done than running the kingdom, or the family. You have THREE annoying younger siblings who are always causing trouble… and YOU find yourself in charge of everything.

This is the plight of Stefanie. On top of it all, she is being pursued by the most obnoxious evil sorcerer who has put spells on all the remaining members of the family, and now she must go face a giant dragon in order to set things right. A story that bring the adventure of The Princess Bride together with goofy characters reminiscent of Shrek and the saucy humor of Monty Python… this laugh-out-loud play reminds us that even in the craziest world we can still be our own hero. Written by Mark Medoff. Directed by Bree Beal.

Get your tickets NOW by clicking the link below. Tickets are general admission. No seat reservations.

SHOW DATES:

August 5, 6, 7

August 12, 13, 14

Click Here to Purchase Tickets

beatchildrenstheatre.org