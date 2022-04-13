Swings fore Strings is Back In The Game This Summer

(Photo | Courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

It’s time to get out there and enjoy the great outdoors, swing your club, meet some old and new friends and do some good things in the community. Sunriver Music Festival is about music, yes, and about community and fun as well! Bring your golf clubs, friends and laughter to the 13th Annual Swings fore Strings golf tournament, Sunday, June 5 at Sunriver Resort’s Woodlands Golf Course.

We will be hosting everyone with beverages, food, live music and camaraderie. There will be golf, of course, with a 1pm shotgun start with scramble/best ball format. All proceeds from the tournament benefit the Festival’s concerts and education programs. Your partnership is greatly appreciated and this is a fantastic way to enjoy life and support Sunriver Music Festival.

Definitely worth noting: 18 holes of golf in prime weekend time like this at the internationally-celebrated Woodlands Course is already around the same price. And by choosing to play in Swings Fore Strings, you get those same 18 holes, PLUS free Sunriver Brewing beer all day (ALL.DAY.FREE.BEER.), PLUS a catered dinner from the Sunriver Resort chefs, PLUS the good feelings knowing you’re partnering with Central Oregon’s premier classical music festival — Sunriver Music Festival — and helping ensure the future of music.

Sponsorships can offer you and your company extra recognition. Sponsor a hole for $200 and your business will be featured at “your” hole, on publicity materials and lots of other opportunities for valuable recognition. Sponsorship offers creative publicity for your team or business and is a truly fun way to support the vital music education programs of Sunriver Music Festival! Contact us at information@sunrivermusic.org or 541-593-1084 if you’d like to discuss Swings Fore Strings sponsorship benefits in detail. We’d love to hear your ideas!

Swings Fore Strings $600 foursome fee includes:

18 holes of fabulous golf with cart

Dinner catered by the Sunriver Resort chefs

Complimentary beer from Sunriver Brewing Company

Raffle, silent auction and fun games and challenges on the course for prizes

Awards reception with complimentary refreshments and live music performed by Sunriver Music Festival Young Artists Scholarship recipients.

We are grateful for Sunriver Resort continuing as presenting sponsor of Swings fore Strings.

Registration is now open. You can register your foursome three ways:

via sunrivermusic.org,

call 541-593-1084 or

email information@sunrivermusic.org.

Deadline: Friday, May 27.

sunrivermusic.org