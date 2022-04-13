Two More Shows Added to Hayden Homes Amphitheater Lineup

(Photo by David McClister)

Bend’s summer music calendar just keeps getting better.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are headed to the Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Thursday, August 25, and electropop favorites LANY will play the HHHA on Friday, September 23 with special guest Surfaces.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Announce Second Leg of U.S. Tour

New Summer Dates Include Red Rocks, LA’s Greek Theatre, Austin’s Moody Amphitheater & More Following East Coast Run, Bonnaroo & Glastonbury

This summer, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will embark on their first international tour together in well over a decade, including performances at New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium, top spots at Bonnaroo and Glastonbury, as well as a dozen new dates the duo just announced today. Following an initial run of shows across the eastern half of the U.S. in June, Plant and Krauss will now head west from mid-August to early-September, bringing their incomparable collaboration to the stages of Red Rocks Amphitheatre, LA’s Greek Theatre, Austin’s Moody Amphitheatre and more listed below.

Each stop on the upcoming Raising The Roof tour will see Robert Plant, Alison Krauss and their all-star band playing sets full of music from both of their beloved albums: 2021’s chart-topping Raise The Roof , and 2007’s historic Raising Sand. Now approaching 15 years since their storied partnership first surprised the world, “the rock god and bluegrass queen are making the earth move all over again” (People).

In addition to debuting Top 10 on the Billboard 200, Raise The Roof reached #1 on the Rock, Americana/Folk, Bluegrass and Independent charts, and is currently in its 18th consecutive week at #1 on Americana Radio. Produced by T Bone Burnett and named one of the best albums of 2021 by Esquire, Mojo, Uncut and others, the record amassed critical acclaim from The New York Times, New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Variety, Pitchfork, NPR and more, in addition to appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Kelly Clarkson Show, CBS, PBS, MSNBC, BBC and beyond.

Lany Announces ‘Summer Forever’ Tour

Featuring Special Guest Surfaces

Recently Los Angeles superband LANY announced they will be hitting the road with special guest Surfaces for their Summer Forever Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 34-city tour kicks off on August 3rd at The Chrysalis at Merriweather Park in Columbia making stops across North America in Toronto, Detroit, Houston, San Diego and more before wrapping up in Seattle at Lumen Field – Muckleshoot Plaza on September 24.

Nominated for Pollstars 2021 “Best Pop Tour”, LANY’s global fan base continues to expand, with over +3.5 billion in streaming, 750 million in video views and +500,000 in worldwide tickets sales, this latest announcement continues LANY’s forward momentum following their highly successful gg bb xx fall 2021 tour which included sold out Forum and Radio City dates and the release of their tremendously successful pop focused gg bb xx album in September 2021. This latest announcement also comes off the heels of Surfaces’ Good 2 Be Back summer 2021 tour which coincided with their Pacifico album released last June.

About LANY

In June of 2021, LANY released gg bb xx, their fourth consecutive studio album. gg bb xxshowcased a return to their infectious pop sound collaborating with an array of notable songwriters and producers including Andrew Goldstein (Maroon 5, Katy Perry, Lauv), John Ryan (Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Harry Styles), David Hodges (Ed Sheeran, 5SOS, Blink 182), Tobias Jesso Jr. (Adele, Sia, HAIM), Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay and more. The albums lead track was the +5 million video views hit “ dancing in the the kitchen ”—which Uproxx says “showcases the group’s knack for penning relatable pop tunes, emphasizing the importance of enjoying life’s little moments over a joyous beat.” These new songs follow LANY’s first new music of 2021, “ I Quit Drinking ,” a duet with country superstar Kelsea Ballerini which debuted with a live performance at this year’s CMT Awards .

gg bb xx’s release immediately followed 2020’s critically acclaimed mama’s boy—which debuted at #7 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on the Alternative Albums sales chart with more than 300 million streams to date.

LANY’s breakthrough came with their 2017 self-titled debut, which built an international fanbase and led to sold out arenas across the world. The heartbreak anthems on their 2018 follow-up Malibu Nights cracked the Billboard Album Chart and connected in a huge way across the globe, with their 2019 collaboration with Lauv,“ Mean It , ” garnering further attention. Fronted by songwriter, lyricist and producer Paul Klein, LANY have a social media following of +9 million people, have sold more than 500,000 tickets worldwide and played sold-out shows from L.A.’s Greek Theatre to London’s Brixton Academy. Their songs have been streamed over three billion times with more than 750 million video views to date.

About Surfaces

Surfaces is a Texas-based duo comprised of Forrest Frank and Colin Padalecki. Forming in 2017, with Forrest manning vocals and production, and Colin handling writing and arrangements, they released their debut album later that year titled Surf. Quickly capturing the attention of fans, they followed in 2019 with the release of Where the Light Is, catapulting them into stardom with breakout smash “Sunday Best.” The RIAA double-platinum certified track went on to surpass 2.5 billion streams, break into the Top 20 on Billboard’s Hot 100, reach #9 at Pop Radio and led to performances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and The TODAY Show.

They continued their momentum with the release of Horizons, in early 2020, featuring “Take It Easy,” followed by their collaboration with the legendary Elton John on “Learn To Fly” and, most recently, the release of their 2021 album, Pacifico, featuring stand out singles “Wave of You” and “Come With Me” featuring Salem Ilese.

Now, Forrest and Colin focus on the next chapter of their musical career. Redefining their sound and perfecting their craft, the two isolated themselves in a house in Joshua Tree to experiment with new sounds and record. Inspired heavily by the likes of Tame Impala and Tom Misch, Surfaces pushed themselves to venture outside of their norm and craft some of their most innovative work to date. Kicking things off with “I Can’t Help But Feel,” the duo continue to carve their path and hint at more to come.