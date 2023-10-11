Thank You for Being a Great Community!

(Care and Share Bears by Deni Porter)

We live and work in one of the most generous communities in Central Oregon. Because not everyone in our community has a full tummy, the artists at the Artists’ Gallery Sunriver would like for you to mark your October calendar for a multi-day celebration of YOU and your generosity. We hope to see all of you at the Gallery in The Village October 13 and 14 from 4-7pm. As a special thank you to our favorite community, many artists will be offering a ten percent discount on purchases all day Friday.

It takes many hands to raise 2,000+ pounds of donated food for Care and Share the local south Deschutes food bank. Together with local Sunriver sponsors, the Artists’ Gallery accomplishes the task with fun and flair. Partner sponsors make generous contributions — First Interstate Bank, Sunriver Brewing Company, The Fold Restaurant, and Hot Lava Baking, but the food contributions come from you!

Our way of thanking you for your generosity is to provide a weekend of fun, discounts, art giveaways, music, food, and beverages. Enjoy music and sip wine and beer provided by the Gallery while you watch the many artists’ demonstrations. For the sixth year in a row, we are asking you to FILL DON’S TRUCK with non-perishable food items or cash donations. Receive a raffle ticket for your donations and you will be entered into multiple drawings for art, jewelry, and fine crafts– all donated by artists at the Gallery. You do not have to be present to win.

Of course, you may drop off food donations any time at the Gallery and receive your raffle tickets. The Gallery will have pre-holiday shopping treasures to choose from. Please join your fellow Central Oregonians in celebrating friendship and generosity. Open Daily 10am to 5pm.

artistsgallerysunriver.com • 541-593-4382 • Sunriver Village, Bldg. 19.