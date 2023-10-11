Ponderosa Players Presents The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy

(Photo courtesy of Ponderosa Players)

On May 1, 2023, Ponderosa Players launched with a full menu of summer class offerings and an announcement of their inaugural production: The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy. Founded by local couple Kisky Holwerda and Grey Conant, Ponderosa Players has swiftly established itself as a hub of young talent in the theater community. The company boasts an expanding student base and classes ranging from musical theater to Shakespeare’s classic works. With a mission to create an educational environment for young people through empowerment, engagement, and the expansion of their knowledge of theater, Ponderosa Players is already gaining a reputation for its dedication to excellence. With The Addams Family, the company is eager for Central Oregon to experience the first of many high-quality productions from the Ponderosa Players creative team.

With over 20 years of teaching, performing, and directing experience, co-founders Conant and Holwerda also serve as the head creative team for the production. The two share the role of co-director, rounding out their vision with Holwerda’s captivating choreography and spine-tingling harmonies by music director Angelina Anello-Dennee. Conant, a Central Oregon native, is well-established in the theater community, having worked with almost every company in town. Though Holwerda is a recent transplant to the area by way of New York City, she has quickly developed her reputation as an invaluable performer, teacher, director, and choreographer.

The Addams Family features a cast of 11 young performers, ages 14-18. Conant spoke highly of, not only their talent, but also their work ethic and team effort. “I am floored by their positive energy every day,” Conant raved. “They are each individually so full of talent, but they also back that up with a readiness to work and bring their best selves into the room every day. Beyond that, they are just so ready to see one other succeed. They make rehearsals so fun and full of laughter because they spend the whole time lifting each other up.” From Morticia’s poise to Gomez’s charisma to Wednesday’s chilling glare, these actors promise a unique and vibrant interpretation of these iconic roles.

Open Space Event Studios serves as the backdrop of this production. Conant and Holwerda seek to utilize this venue to establish Ponderosa Players’ reputation for unconventional staging. In their version of The Addams Family, they have the cast performing throughout the audience while they’re seated in a full-fledged cemetery. “We wanted the audience to feel truly immersed in the Addams Family’s world,” Holwerda explained. “They will be able to have the experience of feeling like an Addams ancestor, brought back to life for just one night, inches away from the action while it’s happening.”

The Addams Family is sure to be an unforgettable experience for all, the first of many facilitated by Ponderosa Players.

Performances: October 25-27 at 7pm and October 28 at 2pm and 7pm

Location: Open Space Event Studios: 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend

Tickets: ponderosaplayers.com

