Thank You, Veterans — Updates from High Desert Museum

(Photo by Todd Cary)

Veterans Day at the High Desert Museum

In honor of Veterans Day, we are proud to offer free admission all day to United States Armed Forces veterans.

Thank you for your sacrifice and your service!

Veterans Day at The Museum

Friday, November 11

10am-4pm

FREE to all veterans

A Quiet Night at The Museum

Museum and Me is a quieter time for children and adults who experience physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities to enjoy the High Desert Museum after hours.

Join us for the next Museum and Me on Thursday, November 17. Explore the Museum’s newest exhibits and revisit your favorites.

Museum and Me

Thursday, November 17

4-7pm

FREE for individuals, friends and family

RSVP: Registration

Meet Buck at the Next Natural History Pub

Registration for the next Natural History Pub is open, and this time, we’ll have an extra special guest! Join us at McMenamins Old St. Francis School on Monday, December 5 at 7pm for Tracking Poachers .

Meet Senior Trooper Josh Wolcott and Yvonne Shaw of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Stop Poaching Campaign to learn about the state’s growing efforts to curb poaching and prosecute offenders.

The speakers will be joined by Buck, the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Conservation K-9.

Seats fill up fast. RSVP today!

Natural History Pub: Tracking Poachers

Monday, December 5

7-8pm program

5:30pm doors open

FREE, registration required

RSVP: Registration

Gift-Giving Season is Around the Corner

Thinking about the gift-giving season? Plan ahead with an Adopt an Animal package for the one you love!

Through our Adopt an Animal program, your donation helps support the wildlife in our care.

Adopt an Animal Today!