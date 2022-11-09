Join the Sisters Folk Arts Circle

(Photo | Courtesy of Sisters Folk Festival)

At Sisters Folk Festival (SFF), we believe music and art have the power to strengthen community and change lives. We work year-round to support education outreach and quality music and arts programming.

By joining the Sisters Folk Arts Circle (or making a donation of any size), you are providing our nonprofit with critical support in our mission to bring the arts to the forefront of our community. When you become a member, you gain access to various perks plus an open invitation to join a group of like-minded individuals!

As a start, all donors of $50 or more will receive a pack of SFF vintage poster notecards with original artwork by Dennis McGregor!

Donations over $150 merit additional perks like early access to purchase SFF tickets, party invitations and free gifts! All donations are tax-deductible. The value of the gifts will be deducted from your receipt. If you would like to forgo any or all of your gifts, just let us know. Take a look at the chart below for specifics about the program.

Click to download SFAC Members benefits chart.

Donate today and help expand accessibility to music and art in Central Oregon.

