The 2023 OnPoint Oregon WinterFest is On

Get ready for three days of winter fun. The jam-packed, three-day festival of light, fire and ice will be held over President’s Day weekend.

Catch a wide variety of live musical acts, artisans and vendors of every kind from the Pacific Northwest and beyond at the expansive Deschutes County Expo Center. Browse the diverse selection of delicious grub, handmade goods, local services, gourmet products and plenty of gear for outdoor adventures!

New This Year

Live Music on Three Stages!

Live music kicks off Friday night at the indoor Oregrown Main Stage with popular hip-hop and country acts to be announced soon.

The outdoor Sparks Stage will feature local musicians surrounded by fire pits and light art. The all-new indoor Royal Lounge will feature a stage for additional musical performances alongside seasonal shopping.

Light, Ice and Fire!

Blocks of ice transform into intricate masterpieces while imaginative light displays light up the night.

Warm up next to stunning fire pit sculptures handcrafted by regional artists, while listening to live music!

Hot Cocoa + Mini Marshmallow Runs

Tackle a 5K with cocoa at the finish or bring the little ones for the fun Mini Marshmallow run , kicking off the Kids Rock the Races series for 2023!

Amusement Rides

Grab a cup of cocoa and a blanket and take in the stunning views of the snowy Cascade Mountains from the top of the Ferris Wheel or take the kids for a spin on the Merry-Go-Round!

Markets and Makers

The Wonderland Marketplace is the perfect place to discover rustic art, home goods, and more! The Cascades Market features businesses and services that cater to the Northwest’s active lifestyle. Gather at The Royal Lounge to explore and indulge in local wines, spirits, culinary bites, and epicurean delights.