Jackalope Jamboree 2023 Shares Full Lineup Coming to Pendleton, Oregon, June 22-24

Jackalope Jamboree has announced its full lineup scheduled for June 22-24, 2023 at the historic Happy Canyon Arena in Pendleton, Oregon. Presented by Hodgen Distributing , the three-day festival is celebrating its fifth year with a wide array of Americana and country & western artists including Ryan Bingham with The Texas Gentlemen, Margo Price, Shane Smith & The Saints, Corb Lund, Kelsey Waldon, Vandoliers, Kaitlin Butts, Margo Cilker, Rob Leines, Summer Dean, IV and the Strange Band, Mariel Buckley and more. Jackalope Jamboree, which Saving Country Music called “one of the festival circuit’s hidden gems,” is also adding comedy to next year’s bill with an appearance from Dusty Slay. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9 at 9am PST and can be purchased here .

Of the festival, co-founder Rian Beach says “We are very excited for this year’s lineup. From our headliners to our opening acts, we will have over twenty eclectic artists across two stages all three days in a venue that has a storied history in the city of Pendleton. While Happy Canyon hosts thousands of festivalgoers every year, the space is intimate enough to provide fans with an enhanced live experience, and most importantly, a more personal connection with the music. We look forward to seeing everyone back in Happy Canyon in 2023. Jackalope!”

Known for its legendary Pendleton Round-Up rodeo and the iconic Pendleton Woolen Mills, the city is located in the foothills of the Blue Mountains in Eastern Oregon. Pendleton, whose motto is “the real West,” is a town where the best of western tradition and heritage lives on. The community is a sportsman’s paradise and offers festival attendees a vast range of outdoor activities such as fishing, cycling, hiking, hunting, golfing and more.

Jackalope Jamboree is a community-inclusive event for music fans of all ages. Food vendors will be on-site with vegetarian options. Official sponsor Widmer Brothers Brewing will offer their beverages available for purchase. In addition, there will be domestic beer and local wine available. Spectators can also shop local merchant booths for a large selection of clothing, jewelry, art and more.

Jackalope Jamboree 2023 Full Lineup

Ryan Bingham with The Texas Gentleman

Margo Price

Shane Smith and the Saints

Corb Lund

Kelsey Waldon

Vandoliers

Kaitlin Butts

Dusty Slay

Margo Cilker

Rob Leines

Mariel Buckley

Summer Dean

IV and the Strange Band

Eli Howard and the Greater Good

Lowdown Drifters

Michelle Moonshine

Dusty Rust

Charles Wood III

Buffalo Kin

William Surly and the Barroom Gospel

Jesse Dayne & The Sagebrush Drifters

June Clivas & The Ditty Boys

Tickets Go On Sale Friday, December 9