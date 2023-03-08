The 2023 Schedule is Here!

(Hunter Noack, Silver Falls State Park 2022 | Photo by Arthur Hitchcock)

The 2023 Season Schedule is here!

Early Access opens March 15

Ticket sales open on March 20

Our team has been working overtime to put together an incredible lineup of performances for the 8th season of IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild. We will be returning to some of our favorite locations and visiting some new, exciting destinations. From the coastal shore to the mountains, you are sure to find a concert that will take you somewhere in the wild!

Take a look at the schedule below and start planning your summer. More concerts may be added by the time tickets go on sale so be sure to watch for additions.

Want to get a jump on purchasing tickets?

As a way of showing our gratitude for your financial support of our nonprofit programming, all donors that have given $100 or more* for the 2023 season qualify for Early Access to ticket sales on March 15. Donations received on or after November 1, 2022 are applied to the 2023 season.

If you are not sure if you have Early Access status, please contact Lisa at lisa@inalandscape.org for assistance.

*Please note that all Early Access donations must be in by March 10 at 5pm.

Get Early Access

2023

IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild

(confirmed concert dates, more to come!)

April

April 22 Prineville Reservoir State Park Prineville

Sold Out

May

May 22, 23 Filoli Historic House and Garden Woodside, California

May 24, 25 San Francisco Botanical Garden San Francisco, California

May 27 Jack London State Historic Park Glen Ellen, California

June

June 2 Warm Springs Reservation Warm Springs

June 17 Alvord Desert Fields, Oregon

June 19 John Day Fossil Beds National Monument Dayville, Oregon

July

July 5, 6 Silver Falls State Park Sublimity, Oregon

July 19 Tetherow Resort Bend

July 21 Wallowa Lake State Park Joseph, Oregon

July 23 Wallowa Lake Lodge Joseph, Oregon

July 25, 26 Location TBA Ketchum, Idaho

Tickets available summer 2023 at svmoa.org

July 29 Huntsville Monastery Huntsville, Utah

July 31 Woodbury Preserve Jackson, Wyoming

August

August 2 Six Springs Ranch Driggs, Idaho

August 30 Meadowbrook Farm Preserve North Bend, Washington

September

September 3 Camp Meriwether Cloverdale, Oregon

September 6 Valley Flora Farm Langlois, Oregon

September 7, 8 Shore Acres State Park Coos Bay, Oregon

September 12 East Lake Resort La Pine

September 19, 20 Stoller Family Estate Dayton, Oregon

