Local Flare in Betty Gray Gallery

(Alfalfa Market by Dan Price)

The Betty Gray Gallery at the Sunriver Lodge is offering a delightful array of artists for its March showcase. Upstairs are two local painters who showcase the wonders of Central Oregon, while a local photographer with a unique reason for starting his work fills the downstairs space.

Bonnie Junell features her work throughout Oregon, Washington and also Florida. She is an expressive realist and impressionist painter. Her work conveys mood and emotion through her texture and color. She can express complex subjects in simple form with her oil and acrylic works. Bonnie grew up in a family of artists, which grew her love of art early in life. She has been painting full-time since 2005. Bonnie’s work incorporates a wonderful mix of nature to showcase the wonderful area of Oregon we all inhabit.

Bill Hamilton credits his passion for art as a precious gift from God. Bill has been perfecting his craft for decades, bringing in techniques from his former career as a technical illustrator, and finding constant innovation through repetition. He paints in oil, acrylic, and watercolor based on subject matter. Bill has been a full-time artist since 1993. He shows in several galleries in Oregon and California. His attention to detail is well-known, and it shows in both his large and small-format works. Bill is showcasing many of his Oregon landscapes, which take familiar scenes that we all recognize and add the perfect array of color and texture.

Dan Price is based in Bend. He is a freelance photographer aiming to capture a given moment’s mood. He got his start when a doctor prescribed daily walks as a part of his treatment in battling Lyme disease. Shooting surroundings he was presented with, like his backyard or a nearby field became an essential part of his recovery.

Hailing from Michigan, mundane places forced him to see beauty in plain midwestern landscapes, small towns, and rust belt cities. Now in Oregon, his “studio” has only energized his mission to capture the beauty around him. Dan’s goal is not necessarily to document subjects objectively, but instead to chase light and shadows, find the story in a sunset, a field or a sand dune. Dan has found photography therapeutic, and cathartic. Dan’s photo work evidences the spirit of all of us who have transplanted to this area for is beauty and color.

Come to Betty Gray Gallery to see all the artists through mid-March.