The 20th Annual Mountainfilm on Tour is Back in Person!

Mountainfilm on Tour-Bend, the annual crowd-favorite fundraiser for The Environmental Center, is returning back to its original format of two nights in-person at the Tower Theatre. This event features inspiring documentary films curated from the annual Mountainfilm festival held in Telluride, Colorado.

The Environmental Center will host two evenings of shows, each with different films and raffle packages from local businesses. Raffle prizes range from various gift cards, gear and rentals, local experiences, ski packages, and even a brand new eBike from Bend Electric Bikes!

Event details are follows:

Friday, February 24 , 7pm at the Tower Theatre. Doors open at 6pm.

Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 day of show.

Saturday, February 25 , 7pm at the Tower Theatre. Doors open at 6pm.

Tickets are on sale now, and are expected to sell out! View the film selections and ticket information at envirocenter.org/mountainfilm .

Proceeds from the event will benefit The Environmental Center, a local nonprofit that embeds sustainability into daily life in Central Oregon. Now in their 33rd year, The Environmental Center has served as a regional hub for environmental education, engagement, and action.

“We picked the still from the documentary Janwaar, a film about the power of a community skate park in India, as the image to use in promotions because it just gave us such a joyful feeling when we looked at it,” said Priscilla Calleros, events and outreach manager at The Environmental Center. “And that’s exactly the purpose of an event like this: to come together and experience joy, sadness, whatever the film evokes and inspires, as a community. I think these experiences stick with us long after the film is over.”

This event is sponsored by The Gear Fix.