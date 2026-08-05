The 37th Annual High Desert Rendezvous Returns Saturday, August 22

(Artwork courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Join us for an unforgettable evening of wonder and generosity as we come together to support the High Desert Museum and the place we call home.

One of Central Oregon’s longest-running and most anticipated fundraising events, High Desert Rendezvous begins at 5pm with a lively reception, hosted bar, and appetizers. The evening continues with dinner, a live auction, raffle, and music beginning at 7pm.

Gather with friends and fellow supporters for great company, delicious food, and one-of-a-kind High Desert experiences.

Seats are limited. Proceeds directly support the exhibitions and programs that bring the wonder of the High Desert to life for all ages.

2026 Raffle: Name Our Juvenile Porcupine!

Enter to win a once-in-a-lifetime chance to name the High Desert Museum’s newest resident and meet your new quilled friend!

The winner and up to eight guests enjoy a private Q&A with wildlife staff, a photo opportunity, a behind-the-scenes wildlife tour, plus a year of Family Membership.

Tickets: $50 | Winner drawn August 22

Proceeds from High Desert Rendezvous and the 2026 Raffle help support the exhibitions and programs of the High Desert Museum.

highdesertmuseum.org