Spotlighting the Next Generation of Classical Musicians

(Photos courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) invites audiences to experience an exciting new season celebrating the next generation of classical music. The 2026–27 Concert Series showcases exceptional early-career artists who are quickly earning recognition on the national and international stage, offering Central Oregon audiences a rare opportunity to discover these remarkable musicians who are reshaping the future of chamber music. Season subscriptions and single tickets are on sale now.

HDCM will present a six-concert series, continuing the organization’s tradition of bringing extraordinary chamber music experiences to the region. “Every season is carefully curated with our audience in mind,” says Isabelle Senger, Founder and Executive Director of High Desert Chamber Music. “We’re excited to introduce these exceptional artists to Central Oregon, creating opportunities for audiences to discover musicians whose artistry is already extraordinary and whose careers are flourishing.”

The season opens with a performance by the award-winning Yu&I Duo, acclaimed for their “individual virtuosity and seamless collaboration.” Their eclectic programs span classical, tango, jazz, folk, and beyond, showcasing the duo’s unique sound and versatility.

Next is Trio Zimbalist, a dynamic ensemble made up of Curtis Institute of Music alumni, that has garnered critical acclaim for its “precision and feverish intensity” and was lauded for its “liveliness and vigor of playing”. This marks the ensemble’s first appearance in Central Oregon.

A beloved HDCM tradition returns on Valentine’s weekend with a special performance by the electrifying piano trio from the Czech Republic Trio Bohémo, returning by popular demand after captivating audiences during its sold-out Central Oregon debut last spring. As always, the evening includes a rose for concertgoers and a sweet treat from Goody’s Chocolates.

The season continues with the Viano Quartet, praised for their “virtuosity, visceral expression, and rare unity of intention” (Boston Globe). Joined by bassist Nina Bernat, the ensemble will make its first Central Oregon appearance while marking HDCM’s inaugural concert at The Belfry in Sisters, one of the region’s premier performance venues.

The HDCM Celebrity Recitals return this season with Canadian violinist Kerson Leong, winner of the 2010 International Yehudi Menuhin Violin Competition. He has been described as “not just one of Canada’s greatest violinists but one of the greatest violinists, period” (Toronto Star). Making his Central Oregon debut, Leong will present a powerful solo recital and will be joined by HDCM Founder and Executive Director Isabelle Senger for a special performance of Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins.

The season concludes with the Aznavoorian Sisters, praised for their “superb playing… expressive, technically poised and well-blended throughout”. (Chicago Classical Review) The duo will be appearing in Central Oregon for the first time for the finale of HDCM’s 19th season.

In addition to the HDCM Concert Series is the Annual Gala, a festive evening that includes a performance, dinner, live and silent auction, and dessert dash. Genevieve Reaume from Central Oregon Daily returns as emcee for the event, joined this year by host/auctioneer Shanan Kelley and honorary Gala Chair Trish Smith. This event will be held on Friday, November 20, 2026, at 5:30pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

Yu&I Duo, Trio Zimbalist, Trio Bohémo, and the Aznavoorian Sisters will also appear in HDCM’s popular “Music & Friends” fundraisers, a signature salon-style concert experience held in private homes. Please contact HDCM for more information or to request an invitation.

HDCM’s educational outreach is generously sponsored by Brooks Resources Corporation. This season, Trio Zimbalist, Viano Quartet, and the Aznavoorian Sisters will visit local schools. while Kerson Leong will lead a Violin Master Class in Spring 2026. All educational events are presented in partnership with the Cascade School of Music.

As we approach our milestone 20th season, HDCM continues to build on its reputation of presenting exceptional performances and impactful educational experiences throughout Central Oregon. Season subscriptions and single tickets are available online, by phone, or in person at the HDCM office in Downtown Bend.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring exceptional chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Since 2008, HDCM has presented acclaimed concerts featuring distinguished artists from around the world while providing free educational outreach that connects professional musicians with students throughout the region. Join us for our nineteenth season and discover why High Desert Chamber Music offers a concert experience unlike any other in Central Oregon. Come hear the music!

highdesertchambermusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)