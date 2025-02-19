The 68th Annual Edmonds Arts Festival Gallery Arts Call-For-Artists Open

(The Edmonds Arts Festival Photography and Digital Art Gallery | Photo courtesy of Edmonds Arts Festival)

The time to show your creative gifts is now! The Edmonds Arts Festival’s Call-for-Artists for the juried Gallery Arts portion of the Festival opens February 15 and closes April 29, 2025. Artists may submit their art for possible inclusion inside three galleries — the Small Works Marketplace, the Photography and Digital Arts Gallery, and the Main Gallery. There are two Gallery Arts calls, Call 1 and Call 2, with four entries allowed for each call. Go to the Festival website to link to the applications at EdmondsArtsFestival.com/festival-applications.

The Gallery Arts calls are:

Edmonds Arts Festival Gallery Arts Main Categories CALL 1 : Paintings, Pastel, Watercolor, Drawings, Printmaking, Photography, Digital Art, Mixed-Media 2D, Artisan Works, and Sculpture

: Paintings, Pastel, Watercolor, Drawings, Printmaking, Photography, Digital Art, Mixed-Media 2D, Artisan Works, and Sculpture Edmonds Arts Festival Miniatures, Small Paintings, Small Artisan Works CALL 2. (shown in the Small Works Marketplace)

Awarding More Prizes

“For the first time, our Small Works Juror will be awarding prizes for all three categories. Last year we combined the awards for miniatures and small paintings. Yet, the small paintings category was so popular that we felt it deserved its own award designations,” stated Melissa Wadsworth, Co-Director, Gallery Arts.

According to Gallery Arts Go-Director, Janet Jensen, there are three simple steps to ensure a successful application process:

Carefully read the Prospectus for the call you wish to enter. Artists are advised to go to The Festival website to read full prospectus details for the two calls. Each call has its own prospectus. Every detail you need to know is contained in the Prospectus, including art size minimums and maximums. Upload images for your art entries. Once you are on the CallforEntry.org website, go to “My Portfolio” to upload your images. You will need to create an account to do this or sign into an existing account. After you upload an image, you will complete a questionnaire detailing each entry. This includes price, medium, size, and entry description. If you have entered previous shows, you will see past entries in your portfolio. Search for and open the Call you wish to Enter (see names of calls above). Select the image of the art you wish to enter this year by clicking on the appropriate image or images. Then you will need to identify the category for each entry by clicking on the drop-down list. This is important to ensure that the correct juror is viewing your work. If you don’t do this step, the entry will automatically be categorized in the default category. Once you pay the entry fee, your application is complete.

The 68th Edmonds Arts Festival takes place June 13-15, 2025, at the Frances Anderson Center in Edmonds. The Festival is one of the longest running art festivals in the Northwest and draws more than 30,000 visitors to view 2D and 3D artwork displayed in three galleries. Each year, juried art from more than 400 regional artists is displayed for viewing and purchase.

Edmonds has the distinction of being Washington State’s first Certified Creative District for its unified recognition of the importance of the arts across all sectors. Every artwork purchased at the Edmonds Arts Festival helps to ensure the continuance of a popular local event and helps to fund scholarships and grants for community art projects and public art.

