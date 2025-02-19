Ready to Rock?

Auditions Now Open for Rock of Ages!

Get ready to unleash your inner rock star! Theater in the Park: Rock of Ages is hitting Drake Park this August, and we’re on the hunt for talented performers to join our high-energy cast.

Audition Details:

Audition dates: May 3 & 4

All roles open. Equal opportunity for ages 18+. For information and to secure an audition slot, email Mejaskichoreography@gmail.com.

Performance dates: August 15 and 16

Directors: Michelle Mejaski and Justin Tilton

Don’t miss this chance to be part of Bend’s most electrifying theater event of the summer.

Join us for the show!

Step back into the wild, glitzy days of the 1980s and experience the high-energy story of dreamers, love, and legendary rock anthems performed under the stars. 🎶 Featuring hits from Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, and more, this jukebox musical will have you singing along and feeling the rhythm of the Sunset Strip.

We can’t wait to welcome you and share this unforgettable musical experience.

These performances sell out each year so don’t wait!

August 2025

15 & 16

Get Tickets