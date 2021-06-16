The Alexander Presents HDAL Member Rebecca Sentgeorge 

(We’ve Got This! by Rebecca Sentgeorge)

The Alexander is pleased to feature a solo show of experimental mixed media paintings by High Desert Art League (HDAL) member, Rebecca Sentgeorge. The paintings will be on display for the months of June and July.

Most of the paintings were done on recycled canvases. Several of the paintings are a reflection of the artist’s life during the pandemic. Some contain items embedded into the canvas reminiscent of the time she spent in nature.

The painting, All We Need Is Love, was based on the Central Oregon Emergency Mask Makers, who began making masks at the start of the pandemic to provide much needed masks for our health care workers. Embedded into this painting are actual pieces of fabric, thread and spool labels all left over from their work making the donated masks.

The painting, We’ve Got This! depicts a stylized dog and cat with their paws raised in triumph at the efforts made to deal with the pandemic.

Many of the paintings are the result of long distance collaboration with Rebecca’s artist daughter, Katrina Sentgeorge, who currently lives in Canada. Like many separated from loved ones during the pandemic, the two found a means of creating a connection with each other during the pandemic. On some of the canvases, Katrina laid down an initial color scheme. The canvases were gifted to Rebecca who interpreted the marks and color scheme to create the paintings.

Rebecca said, “It was a fun and interesting challenge. I tried to create a balance between leaving some of the initial brush strokes showing and yet turning each painting into an entirely different subject matter from the original underlayer. It became a kind of game that I played with myself. Sometimes I even turned the canvases upside down before I began painting on them.”

Rebecca received her degree in art from San Jose State University in California and taught art in the schools for 40 years.

The Alexander, 1125 NE Watt Way, Bend.

highdesertartleague.com/rebecca-sentgeorge • thealexanderbend.com • 541-326-0153