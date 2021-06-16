A&E WeeklyBendTheatre/Film
Bend Outdoor Movies are Back: Event Supports Healing Reins

Cascade A&E

(Movie poster images | Courtesy of Bend Outdoor Movies)

Cascade Relays, Flip Flop Sounds and Hand in Hand Productions bring you the best drive-in outdoor movie experience with a large LED video wall and a guaranteed fun, safe, socially-distanced evening out for the entire family. We’ll host a number of outdoor movie nights, at various locations, throughout the summer. Check out bendoutdoormovies.com for upcoming films and dates.

Event Details for this Friday, June 18 (Saturday cancelled)

Location: Healing Reins Pasture, 60575 Billadeau Road, Bend 97702

CANCELLED — Saturday, June 19, 2021

bendoutdoormovies.com

 

