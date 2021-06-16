Bend Outdoor Movies are Back: Event Supports Healing Reins

(Movie poster images | Courtesy of Bend Outdoor Movies)

Cascade Relays, Flip Flop Sounds and Hand in Hand Productions bring you the best drive-in outdoor movie experience with a large LED video wall and a guaranteed fun, safe, socially-distanced evening out for the entire family. We’ll host a number of outdoor movie nights, at various locations, throughout the summer. Check out bendoutdoormovies.com for upcoming films and dates.

Event Details for this Friday, June 18 (Saturday cancelled)

Location: Healing Reins Pasture, 60575 Billadeau Road, Bend 97702

Food and snacks available for purchase

Bring cash/card for Deschutes Beer, Avid Cider, 7 Peaks hard seltzer and non-alcoholic beverages

Gates open at 3:30p

All proceeds will support Healing Reins’ 2021-2022 second indoor arena build and new on-site mental health clinic.

Ticket purchase: healingreins.org/events/carpool-cinema-campaigns

Price: $35 per movie donation / $55 for both movies

4:30-6:15pm – SPIRIT: Stallion of the Cimarron

7:30-9:30pm – JUMANJI: Welcome to the Jungle

CANCELLED — Saturday, June 19, 2021

