 The Art of Becoming by Michelle Schultz

(Art by Michelle Schultz)

A Soulful Journey Through Light, Color, Music & Scent

Step into an evening of soul, story, and transformation at Michelle Schultz’s First Friday art opening on May 2 from 6-6:45pm in the Box Factory Breezeway.

Grab a wine from Stoller Wine Bar and wander through a glowing corridor lined with fairy lights and years of artwork, curated to evoke the emotional and spiritual evolution of an artist. Titled The Art of Becoming, this intimate pop-up-style show is a reflective walk through Schultz’s personal transformation — expressed through paint, color, and emotion. From raw moments of pain to luminous bursts of joy, every piece tells part of a deeper story of becoming.

To heighten the sensory experience, the space will be infused with the signature scent from Wickforest Candle Co., Moonflower, a candle co-created with Schultz herself. The warm, mystical fragrance will add an aromatic layer of sanctuary to the evening.

Adding to the magic, Julia Elyana Canales will perform live on an electric violin, filling the breezeway with hauntingly beautiful music that echoes the emotional arc of the artwork.

Schultz shares, “This is an invitation to pause and remember your own resilience.”

Experience Highlights:

A magical, immersive art walk under fairy lights

Live electric violin performance by Julia Elyana Canales

Wickforest Candle Co. with candles available with signature scent Moonflower

A curated visual timeline of artistic and personal transformation

Kid-friendly coloring station to inspire the next generation of artists

Mingling, connection, and celebration with the local creative community

Whether you’re an art collector, a curious wanderer, or just looking for a little First Friday magic, join us for this special 45-minute experience of heart, healing, and human connection.

Location: The Box Factory Breezeway, located between The Barber Shop (south entrance) and Stoller Wine Bar (north entrance).

Michelle Schultz is a soul-led artist known for creating healing, intuitive works that speak to the spirit. Her art has been featured in national media and collectors’ homes across the country. She believes in the power of art to create sanctuary and stir something deeper within.

michelleschultzstudio.com