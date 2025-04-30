Cascade A&E Magazine Presents May Cover Artist Mollie Jurgenson

((Left) Mountain to Metro (Right) Mollie Jurgenson)

“One of the things I love about the painting process is the excitement I feel when the unexpected develops. Painting is about adventure and journey — with usually no specific idea, plan or destination in mind. Like the randomness and evolution in Nature, painting to me is about the unexpected changes, and MORE changes while tapping into my intuition and utilizing my artistic knowledge.

“Growing up in the Bay Area, I was fortunate to have been exposed to the 1960-80’s changing contemporary art scene in San Francisco with its outstanding museums and art galleries. Drawing, sketching and painting from an early age on, creating art was always a compelling direction.”

Mollie worked as an Artist in Residence for Central Oregon Arts in Education in the 1990’s and has had her work exhibited in Bend and Portland galleries and museums over the last 25 years. Her work is included in private and commercial collections. She is currently represented by Tumalo Art Company, Bend Mill District and Flying Horse Gallery in Sisters in the May exhibit, In the Woods.

molliejurgenson.com